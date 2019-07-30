YAKIMA — J.T. McKenzie pitched a complete-game shutout, both Brady Knowles and Ethan Zehner had two hits and a run batted in, and the Walla Walla Bruins kept themselves alive in the American Legion baseball state championship tournament with a 2-0 victory over the Pullman Posse here at Davis High School on Monday.

A 14-2 drubbing at the hands of the Kennewick Phantoms in second-round action here on Sunday left the Bruins (37-17) with almost no breathing room in this double-elimination tournament, but McKenzie stepped forward to record seven scoreless innings.

McKenzie chalked up only two strikeouts — and Pullman had several opportunites on its seven hits — but without issuing a single walk, he escaped every threat unscathed.

“J.T. was just simply outstanding pitching in the state tournament,” Bruins coach Jason Parsons said. “I couldn’t be more proud of that kid.

“And I’m really proud of the way we played defense behind him,” Parsons added. ”Except for one little miscue, we played pretty well.”

Knowles went 2-for-2 including a run-scoring double with two outs in the top of the second inning that gave McKenzie all the run support he wound up needing.

It was Anthony Parish who got the Bruins going with two down and nobody on base as he doubled to deep left-center field.

Parish being the Bruins catcher, it was courtesy runner Zeke Palomo who scored on the Knowles two-bagger and put them ahead for good.

But the Bruins rally continued with Dylan Fowler drawing a walk, and Zehner smashed a single to right field that drove Knowles home for a little more cushion.

“It was a full team effort,” Bruins coach Jason Parson said.

The Bruins are back at it here this afternoon, taking on the Yakima Valley Peppers with their first pitch scheduled at 4 p.m.

A victory would put the Bruins in semifinal action here on Wednesday.

Walla Walla Bruins 2, Pullman Posse 0

Walla Walla 0200000—2101

Pullman0000000—070

McKenzie and Parish. LaVielle and Coulter.

HR — none.

Hits — WW: Zehner 2, Kopf 2, Knowles 2, Swanson, Terry, Holtzinger, Parish. Pull: Gingerich 2, Horner, LaVielle, Held, Carpenter, Bickelhaupt.