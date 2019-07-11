EUGENE — Ethan Zehner’s four-RBI day keyed the Walla Walla Bruins’ 16-2 rout of the North Medford Mavericks Varsity to open the Best of the West Tournament on Wednesday.

It didn’t take long for the Bruins to open up a lead in the game. Ian Kopf’s sacrifice fly to center field scored Casey Swanson from third to put Walla Walla up 1-0 in the top of the first, and Joe Terry scored on Bobby Holtzinger’s single to make it 2-0.

The Mavericks scored a lone run in the bottom of the inning, and then Zehner’s two-run triple in the second inning scored Zeke Palomo and Jacob Rose to give Walla Walla a 4-1 lead.

North Medford scored its second run in the bottom of the second to make it 4-2.

In the third, Kopf was hit by a pitch from Mavericks starter Dylan Empasis, and later scored on Anthony Parish’s triple.

Parish later scored on Palomo’s single to right, and the Bruins enjoyed a 6-2 lead.

Then, the Walla Walla bats really went to work, as the Bruins scored eight fourth-inning runs.

A couple of walks, combined with sacrifices and multiple hits lifted Walla Walla to a 14-2 lead.

That invoked the tournament’s seven-run mercy rule, which kicked in after the Bruins plated two more runs in the fifth and North Medford was unable to pull closer, to end it.

“I was really proud of how we played offensively, and rather unimpressed wth how we played defensively,” Bruins coach Jason Parsons said.

Walla Walla had three errors on the day.

J.T. McKenzie went the distance for the Bruins on the mound, striking out three Mavericks and walking one.Both North Medford runs were unearned.

“J.T. did a pretty good job for us,” Parsons said.

“North Medford is actually a good squad, they’re just young due to suspensions handed down last week,” he said. “They lost six key players, and we kind of overwhelmed them offensively.”

The Bruins are set to play North Eugene today at 3 p.m.

Bruins 16, Mavericks 2

Walla Walla22282—16143

North Medford11000—232

JT McKenzie and Parish, Chase (4). Empasis, Koehler (4) and Robbins.

HRs — none.

Hits — WW: Zehner 2, Swanson 2, Terry, Huntsman, Holtzinger, Polley, Parish 2, Chase, Rose, Palomo, Knowles. NM: King, Baisinger, Empasis.