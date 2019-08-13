BEREA, Ohio — Browns defensive end Chad Thomas sustained a sprained neck but avoided a more serious injury during a scary moment at training camp.

Thomas was immobilized on the field and taken by ambulance to University Hospitals.

A team spokesman said Thomas, a third-round pick in 2018, was back at the Browns’ facility Monday evening. His return to practice will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Thomas appeared to absorb a blow to his right shoulder and head area during a play. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder stood up but then went to the ground, where he was treated by Browns medical personnel.

As his teammates and fans at camp watched somberly, Thomas was put on a backboard and carted away.