Daily Bulletin
Browns’ Mayfield bruises right hand; Panthers’ Olsen concussed
UNDATED — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a bruised right hand in his team’s 20-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Mayfield smacked it against the facemask of Pittsburgh linebacker Bud Dupree just before halftime and played the second half with his throwing hand in a protective glove.
Mayfield declined to blame the injury, which the Browns described as a bruise, as a reason behind his so-so second half.
Also for the Browns, cornerback Greedy Williams left in the second half with a shoulder injury and cornerback Robert Jackson left in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.
Panthers tight end Greg Olsen entered the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson, who was ejected after delivering the hit.
Washington returner Trey Quinn left his team’s 29-21 win in the second quarter with a concussion after taking a shot to the head from DeAndrew White while going low to field a punt. Quinn didn’t call for a fair catch, but White was flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit. Right tackle Morgan Moses left with a back injury and linebacker Montez Sweat injured his quadriceps.
Jets safety Jamal Adams was wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the game at Cincinnati. He said he was injured on the first series but played through it. He wasn’t sure how long he might be sidelined.
Broncos right guard Ron Leary left his team’s 23-20 win over the Chargers with a concussion in the fourth quarter. Derek Wolfe went out after injuring an elbow with 2:22 remaining.
In other injuries:
Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage left in the second quarter with a left leg injury and didn’t return against the Eagles.
Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean left in the first half at Jacksonville with a shoulder injury and was later ruled out. Guard Alex Cappa left with an elbow injury.
Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack missed the first game of his four-year NFL career, forcing Donald Payne into the starting lineup. Cornerback D.J. Hayden left in the third quarter with a neck injury.
Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson left in the first half against the Colts with a knee injury and returned briefly before leaving a second time. He did not play in the second half. Linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder) also left in the first half.
The Colts lost receiver Chester Rogers (knee) on their first series of the game. Safety Kenny Moore II (ankle) left in the second half.
49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt left the game at Baltimore in the third quarter with a rib injury. Defensive lineman D.J. Jones left in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) left in the second quarter, while Darrel Williams (hamstring) and DE Frank Clark (shoulder) left in the third against the Raiders.
Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Bullard hurt a hamstring in the first half and didn’t return against the Rams.
Packers defensive end Tyler Lancaster (neck) left in the third quarter against the Giants.
Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine left in the second half with a concussion, his second of the season.
Mississippi fires football coach Luke after three losing seasons
OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi fired football coach Matt Luke on Sunday, three days after his third non-winning season ended with an excruciating rivalry game loss.
Athletic director Keith Carter said in a statement the decision to change coaches was made after evaluating the trajectory of the program and not seeing see enough “momentum on the field.”
“While improvements were evident in certain aspects of the program, we are judged ultimately by our record, and, unfortunately, we did not meet the standard of success that we expect from our program,” Carter said.
Luke, a former Ole Miss offensive lineman and assistant coach, was elevated to interim head coach about two weeks before preseason practice started in 2017 when Mississippi fired Hugh Freeze.
Schiano reaches agreement to return to coach Rutgers
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Greg Schiano is coming back to Rutgers.
Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced Sunday that the university and Schiano reached a contract agreement a week after talks to bring back the 53-year-old former coach fell apart.
“The next great chapter for Rutgers Football is about to begin,” Hobbs said in a statement.
The contract still must be approved by the schools’ board of governors. It is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the hiring.
Both sides walked away from negotiations and declared the possibility of a reunion dead a week ago. After that news broke, Rutgers officials faced a wave of criticism from boosters, fans and former players.
Schiano was coach at Rutgers from 2001-11. He built a program that was one of the worst in major college football into a consistent winner. The Scarlet Knights went to a bowl game in six of Schiano’s final seven seasons.
Woman charged with attempted homicide as stabbing injures Pryor
PITTSBURGH — A woman was charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who is also facing a charge, police said.
Pryor was taken to the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday following a dispute with “mutual combatants” in an apartment on the city’s North Side, police said.
Allegheny County prosecutors and police said 24-year-old Shalaya Briston of Munhall was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor, 30, faces a charge of simple assault.
Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, said family members had been told Pryor is expected to make a full recovery. Another call to Diulus was made seeking comment on the charge. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Briston and a listed number for her couldn’t be found Saturday. Diulus said he expects to see Pryor on Sunday.
SOCCER
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Germany, France and Portugal have been drawn in the same group at the 2020 European Championship in a tough start for the winners of the last three major tournaments.
The runner-up in Group F, which also features a playoff winner determined next year, will meet the winner of a group containing 2018 World Cup semifinalists England and Croatia.
Croatia went on to lose the final in Moscow to France, which meets 2014 World Cup champion Germany and reigning European champion Portugal in Group F.
The fourth team will be determined by the winner of the playoff path in March featuring Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania in semifinals and a final.
Only the top two teams in each of the six groups are certain to qualify for the round of 16 along with the four top-performing runners-up.
Euro 2020 is being staged across 12 countries.