BOTHELL, Wash. — Rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf and rookie linebacker Cody Barton sat out the Seattle Seahawks’ scrimmage Saturday with minor injuries.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Metcalf suffered an oblique strain on the final play of Friday’s practice. Barton is being bothered by a groin strain suffered in practice earlier this week. Carroll was hopeful Metcalf would return to practice on Monday, while Barton will need a few more days. It’s unclear if either would be available for Thursday’s preseason opener against Denver.

Tight end Ed Dickson also sat out with a knee injury. Carroll said Dickson had an MRI but had no further details.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was a full participant a day after missing practice to attend the funeral of his grandfather in Virginia. It was believed to be the first training camp or regular season practice Wilson missed.

Cleveland Browns kicker Dawson retires after 20-year career

BEREA, Ohio — Phil Dawson spent his first 14 seasons with the Browns and is the only kicker in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl.

In announcing his retirement Friday, the 20-year veteran will forever be a member of the team.

General manager John Dorsey signed Dawson to an actual NFL player contract — not a ceremonial one-day pact — by clearing a spot on the 90-man roster for him, then placed him on the reserve/retired list.

Thanks to the extremely rare gesture, Cleveland will retain the 44-year-old’s rights in perpetuity.

Dawson ranks seventh in league history with 305 games played, eighth with 441 field goals and 11th with 1,847 points.

Pro Football Hall of Fame to expand potential inductees to 20

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will expand the number of potential inductees to 20 in 2020 as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season.

Calling it a centennial class, hall president David Baker said Friday five modern-day players, 10 seniors, three contributors and two coaches could be elected next year. The modern-day group would be decided by the 48 selection committee voters, as always, on the day before the Super Bowl in February.

The other 15 would be voted on as one bloc, not individually, by the selection committee. They would be chosen by a 25-member committee that will include Hall of Famers, historians and current voters.

Manchester United to break transfer record for defender Maguire

LONDON — Manchester United is set to break the world transfer record for a defender after agreeing to pay 80 million pounds ($97 million) to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester, a person with knowledge of the deal said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the transfer for the 26-year-old Maguire has yet to be finalized.

United has been pursuing the center back for more than a year since his standout performances at the 2018 World Cup for England and finally agreed to Leicester’s asking price with just a week remaining in this summer transfer window ahead of the Premier League season opening.

The fee eclipses the deals for Matthijs de Ligt to leave Ajax for Juventus last month for 75 million euros (then $85 million), and for Virgil van Dijk to join Liverpool from Southampton for up to 75 million pounds in January 2018.

Frappart appointed referee for match between Liverpool, Chelsea

NYON, Switzerland — Stéphanie Frappart has been appointed as the referee for the European Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea, making her the first woman to officiate a major UEFA men’s showpiece event.

UEFA announced Frappart’s appointment on Friday, adding that the Frenchwoman will lead a team of predominantly female officials, with Manuela Nicolosi of France and Michelle O’Neal from the Republic of Ireland serving as assistant referees. The 35-year-old Frappart was also in charge at the Women’s World Cup Final between the United States and the Netherlands.

Ronaldo loses bid for dismissal of federal lawsuit

LAS VEGAS — Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo lost a bid for dismissal or complete secrecy in a federal lawsuit by a woman who accuses him of raping her at a Las Vegas resort in 2009.

Larissa Drohobyczer, attorney for Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, said Friday she’s satisfied with U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey’s ruling.

Ronaldo’s attorney, Peter Christiansen, declined to comment.

Compiled by U-B staff and from wire services.