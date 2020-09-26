Tom Brandes out of Bellevue won the Washington Senior Men's Amateur Championship at the Walla Walla Country Club held Tuesday through Thursday.
Brandes carded a 71-68-74—213 for a two-stroke victory over Erik Hanson (69-73-73—215).
George White from Vancouver, Wash., and Tim Rypien from Spokane tied for third at 217, with Tom Lewis rounding out the top five at 218.
Walla Walla's Bill Boggs and John Lefriec were the top local golfers, finishing in a four-way tie for 22nd at 229.
College Place's George Konzek tied for 43rd at 238.
In the Washington Super Senior Men's Amateur Championship, John McDonald from Mill Creek edged College Place's Bill Herron for the title.
McDonald finished 74-75-74—223, with Herron right behind at 70-76-78—224.
Walla Walla's Jeffrey Thomas ended in a three-way tie for third at 226, Bill Fleenor tied for 14th at 233, Ronnie Smith tied for 20th at 237.
He beat Bill Herron (WWCC) by one shot on the last hole.