PENDLETON — Jeff Coston from Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club followed his first-round 66 with a second-round 67 on Wednesday to win the Senior Oregon Open Invitational with a 133.
The two-day tournament was at Wildhorse Resort and Casino and The Golf Course at Birch Creek.
Coston won by five strokes over Brad Karns from Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
Walla Walla Country Club amateur Bill Boggs finished in a tie for 85th at 160. Fellow WWCC golfers John Lefriec and Gary Graybeal tied for 89th at 162, and Dan Kaylor tied for 113th at 168.