DAYTON — With 30 inches of snow at the summit, 24 inches at the base, and more in the forecast, Bluewood has announced that the 2021-22 season kicks off this Friday, Dec. 17.
Lifts start spinning at 9 a.m. with guest services, tickets, dining, rentals and retail opening at 8 a.m.
Bluewood staff is busy shoveling, plowing, grooming the runs, and getting final lodge prep dialed in for opening day.
Bluewood will be open daily from Dec. 17-24, closed Christmas Day, and then open again every day from Dec. 26-Jan. 2, 2022.
For more information, see website bluewood.com/schedule
