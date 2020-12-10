Bluewood ski area near Dayton had last season cut short by three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, Bluewood opens its 2020-21 season with restrictions in place, welcoming skiers and snowboarders back to enjoy the slopes.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 20 inches of snow at the base of Bluewood, and 21 at the summit, with all trails groomed and ready for use.
"We're really excited to get rolling after having to shut down early last spring," Kim Clark, Bluewood general manager, said on Wednesday. "It was an abrupt end to the season, and we're looking forward to getting open.
"There's a pent-up demand for people to get outside and recreate, and we're looking forward to a strong opening."
Primary to staying open amid the pandemic are visitors wearing masks and social distancing.
"We're going to have a lot of extra staff out for the first few wekends to help people remember to have masks on as the slide up to lift lines," Clark said.
Additional signage is in place reminding skiers and snowboarders to mask-up in lines and on the lifts.
As ski areas around the region are opening up, most report success in having visitors follow new rules that will help keep areas open, Clark said.
"It seems like everybody has been really, really cooperative," he said.
There will not be overnight RV parking as the season opens, Clark said, as social distancing rules will be assessed.
There will be no indoor dining at Bluewood, and no alcohol sales at the lodge.
On Friday, skiing begins at 9 a.m. with all four lifts open at Bluewood.
Throughout the weekend, hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
“We’re super-excited to welcome everyone back up on the mountain,” Clark said in a release earlier this week.
“Bluewood staff and others in the community have been hard at work throughout the summer and fall months to get things ready," he said. "This year there will be restrictions due to the pandemic, and we need to hold tight on those, but our goal is to have a safe, fun season on the slopes.”
Clark said restrictions will likely be adjusted as the winter progresses, but listed protocols in place as opening weekend approaches:
• Face coverings must be worn unless actively skiing/riding or actively eating. Guests and staff are required to mask up in the parking lot, and also wear masks anywhere people gather. That includes the parking lot, base area, lodge and lift lines. Masking is required, and people who cannot abide by this policy will be asked to leave.
• If guests or staff are sick, if anyone in their family is sick, or if they suspect having been exposed to someone who is sick, they should stay home.
• Riders on the Skyline Express and Triple Nickel lifts are asked to self-group either with family members or those they traveled with to the mountain. Solo chairlift rides are also an option.
• Guests should use their vehicle as their base camp. They should plan on getting gear on or off, eating, and storing personal items at or in the vehicle. Indoor seating won’t be available in the lodge on opening weekend, and neither will storage spaces, such as lockers.
• Indoor dining is not offered, but grab-and-go food options will be offered to carry out.
• The coffee bar will be open and bottled (non-alcoholic) beverages will be available for purchase, but the pub will be closed. The drinking fountain in the lodge is turned off, so people should bring drinking water from home.
• At the base, a new yurt will be open for pre-purchased ticket pick-up. Guests are encouraged to order lift tickets online to minimize lines on the mountain.
• At the summit, the yurt with snacks and beverages is closed.
• Guests and staff are encouraged to use hand sanitizing stations that have been placed throughout the lodge.
• Rigorous sanitation measures will be followed. Staff will be wiping down surfaces frequently with disinfectants, for example. Rental gear will be receiving extra sanitation. And in every room in every building, a fogger will be deployed with a sanitizing agent on a nightly basis.
• Unless otherwise noted, restrooms in the lodge will be open as usual, and there will be four porta-potties at the summit for the season.
• The Hub, a new building in the upper end of the parking lot, is in the final stages of construction. The Rentals and SnowSports departments will move to The Hub soon. But at least through opening weekend, rental gear and lessons will continue to be accessed in the lodge.
• Limited lessons will be offered on opening weekend. Guests can check at the SnowSports desk or at website bluewood.com.
“We’re asking everyone to stay flexible, be patient, be courteous and be kind as we chart a course through the upcoming months,” Clark said. “It’s taken a community effort to open this season, and it will take a community effort to stay open at Bluewood, where we get to exercise in the wide-open mountain air and snow.”
Bluewood's operating schedule through the holidays is Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 17-23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dec. 26-Jan. 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Additional information about the operating schedule, COVID-19 protocols and news updates can be found at bluewood.com.
For recorded updates on conditions and other information, call (509) 240-8991. Information is typically updated by 6 a.m. and is available 24/7.
"We're asking people to stay flexible, stay patient and stay kind," Clark said. "We're asking people to help us out and do what they're asked to do by the governor."