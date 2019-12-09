Blues women win Logger Invite

TACOMA — Whitman College’s women’s swim team polished off the 2019 portion of its season by taking first place here Sunday in the three-day Logger Invitational at Wallace Pool on the University of Puget Sound campus.
The Blues men’s team, meanwhile, finished fifth.
The Whitman women entered the day in first place and solidified their hold on the top spot by winning the 400-yard freestyle and placing second three times in individual competition.
The quartet of Shea Tsuha, Melia Matthews, Abbey Felley and Mara Selznick provided the blue ribbon by winning the 400 freestyle in a time of 3 minutes, 37.21 seconds. It was a narrow victory, with Selznick beating UPS’s Calista Skog to the finish line on the final leg.
Tsuha, Annika Hobson and Bella White were the Blues women who turned in second-place finishes Sunday.
Tsuha was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.55, Hobson swam to second in the 1,650 freestyle in 18:19.82 and White clocked 4:40.7 for a second-place finish in the 400 individual medley.
Whitman totaled 1,108.5 points and finished well in front of second-place Whitworth, which totaled 897.5. The host Loggers were third at 831, followed by Southwestern Oregon Community College at 579 and College of Idaho 462.
Tanner Filion and Michael Chang were the top performers for the Whitman men.
Filion placed third in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:43.19, and he was third as well in the 100 backstroke in 52.38 seconds. Chang turned in a time of 51.61 that was good for third place in the 100 butterfly.
Southwestern Oregon Community College was the men’s champion with 928.5 points. Whitworth finished second at 834, followed by UPS 794.5, College of Idaho 674 and Whitman 655.
Whitman is now off until it resumes Northwest Conference competition vs. PLU on Jan. 17 and vs. UPS the following day.
Both meets will be held right here in Tacoma.