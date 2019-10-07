CANBY, Ore. — In the team’s final preparation for the Northwest Conference Fall Classic, the Whitman College women’s golf team placed fifth at the Culturame Classic which concluded here Sunday at the Willamette Valley Country Club.

Hannah Roh led the Whitman contingent finishing in a tie for 12th place with Cal Lutheran’s Claire Cornejo. Roh shot a 16-over-par 160 for the two-day event, firing a 77 on Sunday for a six-stroke improvement from Saturday’s opening round.

George Fox won the event and Whitman placed ahead of Corban (6th) and NWC schools Whitworth (7th) and Willamette (8th). George Fox’s Rachel Drgastin won the individual title, shooting 6-over-par 150 for two trips around the par-72 Willamette Valley layout.

Nearly cracking the top 20 for Whitman were Kacey Godwin and Vreni Todd. They finished in a tie for 22nd with two-round totals of 168, with each improving by four strokes on their final round.

Ally Collier finished tied for 31st and Jhunam Sidhu was 36th.

The NWC Fall Classic is slated Saturday and Sunday in Woodburn, Ore. The tournament, which concludes the fall portion of Whitman’s season, counts 25 percent toward the final NWC standings.