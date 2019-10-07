SALEM, Ore. — Oscar Harding scored early in the second half, Austin Betschart added a second goal late and the Whitman College men’s soccer team took down Pacific University 2-0 in Northwest Conference play on Sunday.

It was the second win in as many days for the Blues as they improved to 4-2 in conference and 7-5 on the year. Whitman bested George Fox 3-1 Saturday in Newberg, Ore.

Sunday’s win was also Whitman’s third shutout of the year. Jack Filipponi started the game in goal for the Blues and Owen Davis-Bower came in late in the first half, and they recorded just one save between them as the Whits outshot the Boxers 14-3.

Jack Cuevas made two saves for Pacific, which saw its records dip to 1-8-2 overall and 0-4-1 in the conference. Cuevas was charged with both Whitman goals.

Harding got the Blues on the board in the 54th minute when he followed up a deflected shot and slotted his strike past Cuevas inside his near post.

With possession and attack much in favor of the Blues, they needed one more goal to seal the win and got it in the 86th minute. Nolan Panza slipped a service from the flank through several players that found Betschart’s foot, and Betschart one-timed his shot into the back of the net to seal the win.

Next up for Whitman is a home match against Whitworth on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. It will be the Blues lone outing of the week.

Whitworth comes to town with a 5-6-1 record and is coming off a 1-0 loss at George Fox on Sunday. The Pirates are 3-3 in conference play.