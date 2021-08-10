Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever will host a youth trap shoot on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Walla Walla Gun Club beginning at 8 a.m.
Youth age 18 and under are welcome to participate. Participants not already a member of Pheasants Forever will receive chapter-sponsored membership enrollment.
Clay targets and shotgun shells will be provided by Pheasants Forever. Adult family members or mentors should accompany youth and are welcome to shoot. Prizes will be awarded.
Contact Youth Committee Chair George Endicott for more information at 509-386-8531.