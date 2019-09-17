The Blue Mountain Basketball Association is having a meeting for anyone interested in officiating for boys and girls middle and high school basketball to attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Pioneer Middle School’s library.

The meeting will cover the association’s expectations of officials, the computer assigning system and policies, training schedule, the mentor program, beginning mechanics, game fees, scheduling and attire.

Officials are needed who work well and communicate with people, enjoy basketball and want to provide a service that keeps youth games possible.