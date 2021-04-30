The Blue Mountain Baseball League, formerly known as Babe Ruth Baseball, is back.
The 2020 season was lost to COVID-19, but the league — open to players age 12-16 years old — will resume play this year starting this month. Registrations are now being taken.
The first practice is set for May 24 at Howard Tietan Park, with the first games starting June 7. The season will run through July 16, when the city championship game will be played.
Games and practices will take place on weekdays, with no play on Saturday or Sunday.
Each team will play about 20 games at various locations, including Howard Tietan Park, Walla Walla Community College and Borleske Stadium.
There will be no tryouts this season. Instead, players will be placed on teams according to age, skill and school.
The league is run through the city of Walla Walla's Parks and Recreation Department. To register, go to the city's website, wallawallawa.gov, and then to the Parks and Recreation link (bit.ly/335izcY) or go in person to the Parks and Recreation office at 55 E. Moore St.
For more information or questions, contact Clay Lindsey at clindsey@wallawallawa.gov or call 509-527-4527.
Masks will not be required for players while "on the field and competing in games," but will still need to be worn while in the dugout, on the sideline, and any other times while not actively competing in a game.