The quarantine and social distancing can’t stop the 2020 summer Blue Devils Strength and Conditioning (BDSC) program.
Starting Monday, even with the Walla Walla High School campus still closed during the coronavirus pandemic, boys and girls in grades 6-12 are invited to check in online at their home via Google Classroom with their student ID and begin the free workout program.
Per state guidelines, participants will begin training at home with no person-to-person contact as coaches provide written workouts on a week-by-week basis for them to do on their own.
“We are super excited we can get going so early this year to engage with our students,” said Greg Lupfer, a BDSC as well as Wa-Hi football coach. “We understand everyone is excited to get out of the house, see old friends and make new ones, but because of the COVID-19 virus, we have had to adjust our format and time frame.”
Marqui Shields and Scott Shields also coach BDSC.
Coaches already have plans in place to expand the program to in-person sessions once state guidelines permit.
Each phase will be in conjunction with the COVID-19 Health and Safety guideline set forth by Gov. Jay Inslee.
“Our goal is to ensure the safety and well being of our participants first,” Lupfer said. “We want our students to keep their heads up, stay active and be sure to take care of their academic responsibilities.”
BDSC workouts do not replace PE classes.
The program will feature an occasional video conference call online via Google Meet, enabling kids to get help from the coaches.
Wa-Hi has provided each participant with a jump rope and an elastic band for resistance training, all at no cost.