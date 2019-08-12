KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Simone Biles messed around and got a triple-double. And just about everything else too on her way to a sixth U.S. women’s gymnastics title.

The Olympic champion began her preparation for the 2020 Games by drilling her boundary pushing triple-twisting, double-flip (aka the “triple-double”) at the end of her first tumbling run on floor exercise Sunday night, the exclamation point of another dazzling performance that showcased just how wide the gulf between Biles and the rest of the world has become.

Biles had a two-day all-around total of 118.500, nearly five points clear of Sunisa Lee in second and almost eight points ahead of Grace McCallum in third.

The 22-year-old took the top scores on floor, vault and balance beam and placed third on bars, bouncing back from a sloppy set Friday that left the greatest gymnast on the planet and admitted perfectionist seething.

Sam Mikulak cruised to his sixth national title on Saturday night, though the picture behind the two-time Olympian remains murky with less than a year to go before the 2020 Olympics.

The 26-year-old posted a two-day all-around total of 174.150, more than five points clear of runner-up Yul Moldauer and third-place finished Akash Modi.