SEATTLE — The Walla Walla Bears bounced back to win one of two shutouts they played in the start of Baden Northwest Wood Bat Invitational action here at Rainier Beach High School on Thursday.

After the Bears opened tournament pool play with a 5-0 loss to the Federal Way Knights early that afternoon here, Walla Walla starting pitcher Josh Bergevin went the distance under the lights for a 6-0 victory over the Washington Rush.

Bergevin pitched all seven innings, helping keep the Rush scoreless on four hits as he chalked up seven strikeouts without a walk.

Meanwhile, the Walla Walla lineup had Kyler Tiner going 4-for-5, stealing three bases and scoring three runs from the leadoff spot.

The Bears (25-14-3 overall, 1-1 in the tournament) are back at it today, taking on the Rijo Showcase at Ravensdale Park at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday will see two more Bears games at Bannerwood Sports Park in Bellevue, Wash.

Walla Walla will begin the day against the Seattle Wave at 5:30 p.m., and then face the White Rock Tritons at 8 p.m.

The Bears will finish pool play with two more games on Sunday before the tournament switches to championship brackets on Monday.

Placed in one of five pools, the Bears lineup got off to a slow start against Federal Way.

The Knights scored a run in the top of the first inning, and the Bears spent the rest of the game in pursuit.

Singles by Kyren Morris, Kobe Morris, Zander Norris and Caden McCaw were the only Bears hits.

But things changed in the second game.

Kobe Morris and Matt McKenzie both went hitless, but each drove home a pair of Walla Walla runs.

Tiner beat out a bunt to start the game, stole both second base and third, and then raced home on a Morris sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.

Heston Richmond made it a 2-0 game in the third inning when he singled, stole second, and scampered home on a Rush fielding error.

The Bears tacked on three more runs for a 5-0 lead in the fourth as Morris was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and then both Tiner and Myren Morris hustled to score on a McKenzie ground ball with Rush attention on getting an out at second base.

Tiner added an insurance run in the sixth inning when he singled, stole second base, and scored on a Kyren Morris base hit.

Bergevin wrapped up the win with a scoreless bottom of the seventh, striking out the last two Rush batters.

Federal Way Knights 5, Walla Walla Bears 0

Federal Way1013000—592

Walla Walla0000000—040

Knapp and Heffernan. McKenzie and Marks.

HR — none.

Hits — FW: Bakker 2, Heffernan 2, Rowley 2, Jackson, Houston, Buchanan. WW: Ky. Morris, Ko. Morris, Norris, McCaw.

Walla Walla Bears 6, Washington Rush 0

Walla Walla1103010—681

Washington0000000—043

Bergevin and Richmond. Lind, Duncan (5) and Hampton.

HR — none.

Hits — WW: Tiner 4, Ky. Morris, Marks, Richmond, Treadway. Wash: Heckman, Tebatebal, Boesch, Conard.