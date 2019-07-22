KENMORE, Wash. — After winning twice on Saturday to square their tournament record to 3-3, the Walla Walla Bears ended their run at the Baden Northwest Wood Bat Invitational — and their 2019 season — on a disappointing note Sunday.

The Bears dropped a 7-3 decision to the Seattle Stars here in an afternoon game at Inglemoor High School after absorbing a 14-0 shellacking at the hands of the Rock Creek Select of Ravensdale, Wash., in a morning affair at Ravensdale Park.

The two defeats left the Walla Wallans with a 3-5 tournament record and a final season mark of 28-17-3.

Walla Walla began tournament play Thursday with a 6-0 victory over the Washington Rush of Mukilteo, Wash., and a 5-0 loss to Federal Way, Wash.. The Bears lost to the Rijo Athletics of Woodinville, Wash., 10-1 on Friday but regrouped to defeat the Seattle Wave 5-4 and the White Rock Tritons of Surrey, B.C., 3-2 on Saturday.

The Bears managed just five hits in each of their Sunday games.

In the loss to the Seattle Stars, Kobe Morris had a pair of doubles and a run scored and Matt McKenize, Caden McCaw and Heston Richmond also doubled. McCaw knocked in a pair of runs and McKenzie was credited with one RBI.

Ethan Rhoads singled three times, scored a run and batted in a run for the Stars. Drew Brown had a pair of hits, a run and an RBI, Kam Richards singled twice and scored once, and Ryan Witt doubled home a run.

Torren Herrick went all seven innings on the mound for Seattle and chalked up three strikeouts and two walks. Josh Bergevin, Kyler Tiner, McKenzie and McCaw all took turns on the hill for Walla Walla and limited Seattle to just three earned runs.

Zander Norris doubled and singled for the Bears in their loss to Rock Creek. Elliot Marks, Heston Richmond and Josh Bergevin added singles.

Luke Vongoedert powered the Rock Creek offense with two doubles, two singles, four runs scored and three RBIs. Pierson Dengah needed just 60 pitches to work through the five-inning game, striking out a pair of walking one.

By contrast, Bears pitcher Ben Ortiz fired 116 pitches and allowed 16 hits and 14 runs, although only 10 of them were earned. Ortiz finished with three strikeouts and two walks.

Stars 7, Bears 3

Walla Walla1000020—352

Seattle304000x—7112

Bergevin, McKenzie (3), McCaw (5), Tiner (6) and unavailable; Herrick and unavailable.

Hits — WW: Kobe Morris 2, McKenzie, McCaw, Richmond; Seattle: Saunders, Rhoads 3, Patacsil, Witt, Richards 2, Brown 2, Herrick.

Rock Creek Select 14, Bears 0

Rock Creek24035—14160

Walla Walla00000—052

Dengah and unavailable; Ortiz and unavailable.

Hits — Rock Creek: Vongoedert 4, Gardner, Fritsch, Jenkins, Osaka 3, Miller, Dengah, Gonzalez, unaccounted; WW: Marks, Richmond, Bergevin, Norris 2.