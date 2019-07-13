The Walla Walla Bears cruise into the Bears baseball tournament championship game today after beating the Mt. Spokane Wild, 7-3, here on Saturday at WWCC’s Warrior Field.

The Bears struck first when Elliot Marks hit a blooper out to right field that dropped in between the second baseman and right fielder, scoringKyren Morris for the first run of the game.

The Bears added two more runs in the third, the first one with Kyren Morris bringing in Zander Norris on his an RBI single. Norris had reached base on a double to center.

Kyler Tiner would reach base with a single, and he later scored the second run of the inning when Kobe Morris drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Walla Walla was in control for most of the game due to solid pitching from Turner Edwards, who pitched a complete game and gave up six hits and struck out five batters.

The top of the fifth inning was when the Wild finally got on the board, scoring all three of their runs in the inning.

One came from Mitchell Matson scoring on an RBI single, and Brandon Ivanich soon added a two-run single.

It looked to be another game that could go into extra innings — the Bears had edged the Palouse Patriots, 6-5, in 10 innings here on Friday — but Walla Walla quickly answered back in the bottom half of the fifth with a run of their own off of a Kobe Morris sacrifice fly that scored Tiner.

After holding the Wild scoreless in the top of the sixth, the Bears tacked on three more insurance runs in the bottom half.

One came from a Josh Bergevin sacrifice fly that scored Nathan Treadway, another one a Zander Norris triple that scored Heston Richmond, and then a wild pitch got past the catcher band rought in Norris for the Bears seventh run of the game to seal the deal for Walla Walla.

“One guy that I thought stood out for us was Zander Norris who hits in the nine hole for us,” said Bears coach Alex Behrman remarked afterwards. “He’s a 6-foot-8 pitcher most of the time, but today he played left field and hit a double his first at-bat, a triple his last at-bat, and it took him like nine steps to get around the bases, so it was pretty fun to watch.

“(Kyler) Tiner, our leadoff man, who’s the fastest guy I’ve seen on a baseball field in a while, just is an issue for other teams running bases and bunting,” added Behrman. “Turner (Edwards) was really solid on the mound, and Heston (Richmond) had a really good game behind the plate.”

The Bears will play their championship game today at 1:00 p.m. at Borleske Stadium.

Walla Walla Bears 7, Mt. Spokane Wild 3

Mt. Spokane0000300—362

Walla Walla102013x—783

Waters, Ivanich (6) and Mason; Edwards and Richmond

Hits — Wild: Baker, Ivanich 2, Matson 2, Mason. Walla Walla: Tiner, Ky. Morris 2, Marks, Treadway, Richmond, Norris 2.