Emily Baumgart could always outhit the girls she competed against during her illustrious high-school golf career at DeSales.

And now, as a collegian at Washington State University, she still enjoys a yardage advantage off the tee against her Cougar teammates and many of the other women she encounters in NCAA Division I tournaments all across the country.

“I hit the ball a long way,” Baumgart said matter-of-factly in a recent telephone interview. “I have a lot of short irons in my hands.”

But there’s an old saying in golf —drive for show and putt for dough—that is as pertinent today as it ever was. And it is an improved short game that has enabled Baumgart to put together the most successful summer of her career and get off to a solid start this fall in her redshirt junior year in Pullman.

But to be sure, it’s still a work in progress.

“I think I have improved in every area of my game,” Baumgart said. “But my short game still needs to get better.

“Chipping and putting and wedge play, I think that is where every golfer would say they need to improve, and that is where I need to improve. If I can get better in that area, I will have a lot more success.”

Which is a mouthful in itself.

Baumgart began her breakout summer in early June when she participated in the Colorado Women’s Stroke Play tournament in Denver. Later that same month she entered and finished ninth in the Washington State Women’s Amateur that was played at the Sudden Valley Golf & Country Club in Bellingham.

“I played decent but not super great in Denver,” Baumgart remembered. “Then not quite as good in Bellingham. We had some tough weather that week.”

Baumgart’s play picked up steam in early July when she garnered a ticket to the Women’s U.S. Amateur during a qualifying round at The Home Course in DuPont, Wash.

The 2016 DeSales High grad fired a 3-under-par 69 and finished second in a field of 43 hopefuls.

“That turned out to be a really great tournament for me,” Baumgart said. “I had just had a lesson from my swing coach a couple of days before the event and wasn’t feeling super great. But I played well and that was really exciting.”

The top five players in that field qualified for the Women’s U.S. Am, which would be played in early August at the Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

But before heading to the Deep South, Baumgart added another page to her growing amateur golf resume in mid-July by winning the stroke-play portion of the 118th Pacific Northwest Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur at the Arrowhead Golf Course in Molalla, Ore.

After shooting a 2-over-par 73 during the first round of stroke play, Baumgart rifled a 5-under-par 66 — a round that featured six birdies — in the second round to top the field and earn a first-round bye into the match-play competition.

Her first match-play opponent turned out to be Pendleton native Haley Greb, and Baumgart prevailed 3 and 2. Greb won the 12th hole to tie the match, but Baumgart strung together wins on three of the next four holes to close out the Round of 16 match.

Baumgart then faced Japan’s Rino Sasaki in the quarterfinals, fell behind quickly and eventually lost 5 and 4. Sasaki went on to win the tournament, defeating Mercer Island’s Jacqueline Bendrick 12 and 11 in the 36-hole finals.

“That was a solid week,” Baumgart said of the PNGA tourney. “Winning the stroke-play portion was one of the higher points of my golf career since high school. There were a lot of great players in that field, and that was really fun.”

The field was even more prominent in Mississippi in August. And despite solid rounds of 74 and 76 in stroke-play competition, Baumgart missed qualifying for match play by three shots.

“That was such a fun week,” Baumgart recollected. “My parents came and that was super exciting, and one of my WSU coaches came and caddied for me. We had a blast.

“And outside of two holes, I thought I had a great tournament. It was by far the biggest event I have ever played in.”

And there was plenty of positives to take away from it, she said.

“I think it would have been very easy to let it overcome me or to be afraid, and maybe on those two holes that might have been what got to me,” Baumgart said. “But down the stretch on the last day I gave myself a lot of opportunities, the putts just weren’t falling.

“Overall, it was an exciting and positive experience for me.”

Her third season in Cougar crimson got started with a 47th-place finish overall in the Cougar Cup at Palouse Ridge in Pullman, WSU’s home course and where one of the NCAA’s four regional tournaments will be staged next spring. Baumgart posted rounds of 76, 75 and even-par 72 in the event.

The former DeSales standout and two-time Washington Class B state champion finished tied for 55th in an even tougher field at the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate later in September in Northern Idaho. She scored 76, 75 and 74 on the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course.

“I thought I played fairly decent but not super great in Pullman, but I struggled some in Coeur d’Alene and that was a little disappointing” Baumgart said of her first two fall tournaments.

“Starting the season on our home course, there were a lot of expectations,” she said. “And it was one of the best fields we’ve ever had for our home tournament because we will be hosting one of the NCAA regionals.”

Qualifying for regionals, Baumgart said, is one of her team’s chief goals this season. Seventy-two schools plus 24 independent players will be assigned to the regional tournaments.

“If we can qualify, we will get to host a regional on our home course,” Baumgart said. “That will be exciting.”

Most recently, WSU placed 10th in the Stanford Collegiate over the weekend in the Bay Area. Baumgart shot even-par 72 the first day and followed up with rounds of 75 and 76 to tie for 55th place.

Next up for WSU is the Nanea Pac-12 Preview early next month in Kona, Hawaii. The team will then be off until February when the Cougars begin the spring campaign with a couple of tournaments in Southern California.

The break will afford Baumgart time to focus on her degree in marketing with a minor in human development. Although she is in her fourth year at WSU — a pair of knee injuries wiped out her senior golf season at DeSales and forced her to redshirt her first year at WSU in 2016-17 — she plans to fulfill her Cougar golf career next year as a fifth-year senior and graduate in the spring of 2021.

The winter respite in Pullman, which usually means snow, will also allow the Walla Walla native to refine her game indoors and digest all that she accomplished during her summer to remember.

“I think it was one of the best summers I have ever had in golf,” she said. “I played well in big tournaments against good players, players I compete against in college events.

“It kind of gave me a sense of confidence in my game. So this summer was good proving to myself I can play with these players.

“That is the biggest part of what came out of the summer for me.”