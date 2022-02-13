Bluewood Alpine Racing Team’s U16 team made the trek to Crystal Mountain on Feb. 5-6 to represent the team in the second Northwest Cup of the season.
More than 13 teams entered, with 92 racing in the women’s field and 89 in the men’s.
BART's Camylla Morrell bobbled a bit in the first run, but came back with a strong second run on Saturday, while Peter Bess and Samantha Sprys skied strong in both runs moving their ranking up on the list by 30 spots each.
Sunday had a similar feel with a strong second run for both Morrell and Bess after not finishing the first run, and Sprys once again putting “two together,” as they call it, to find herself placing over 30 spots ahead of her ranking.
“At this level, these athletes are starting to face some of the strongest skiers in our nation with athletes up to 21 years old," BART coach Tera Davis said. "All three of our racers are the youngest of the bunch at 14. For each of them to come in and ski like they did is an honor to watch. I’m excited to see how they grow in the coming years in this new division.
"It isn’t easy, both physically and mentally, but they each work hard and have a lot of potential," Davis said. "It’s also been years since BART has been represented at this level, so I’m proud to see us showing up and representing our mountain like they do.”
