NORTH POWDER, Ore. — The Bluewood Alpine Race Team traveled to the Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort for ski races last weekend.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, BART skiers took to the 2.2-kilometer Anthony Lake Loop cross country course, with Olivia Thayne winning the under-12 ladies division, Lila Tyas winning the U14 ladies, and Emerson Thayne winning the U14 men's.
Mats Mirick finished second in the U8 men's division, Robbie Debolt did not finish the U10 men's race, Neva Hammer and Audrey Banek were third and fourth, respectively, in the U12 ladies, and Parker Hand and Carson Hand were second and fourth, respectively, in the U14 men's race.
Also on Saturday, BART skiers hit the Trouble Creek run for the slalom competitions, with Lander Eastep winning the U12 men's division, Lila Tyas the U14 ladies, and Parker Hand the U14 men's.
Elise Wampfler placed third in the U8 ladies, Franklyn Tyas was fourth and Henry Arthur-Durett and Mats Mirick did not finish the U8 men's course, and Iris McLaughlin was second in the U10 ladies.
Peter Batte was second and Zack Lakkham-Torres fourth, respectively, while Liam Eastep didn't finish the U10 men's race, Neva Hammer, Audrey Banek, Olivia Thayne and Pepper Fackenthall finished 2-3-4-5 in the U12 ladies, and Gus Blethen placed third in the U12 men's.
Amaia Lakkham-Torres was third in the U14 ladies, Emerson Thayne, Carson Hand, Jens Nierman and Boyer Robinson finished 2-3-4-5 in the U14 men's race, and Clara Maxon placed third in the U16 ladies.
On Sunday on the Trouble Creek course giant slalom, Liam Eastep won the U10 men's race, Neva Hammer was first in the U12 ladies, Jonathan Gimenez won the U12 men's, Lila Tyas took the U14 ladies, and Parker Hand was first in the U14 men's.
In the U8 men's giant slalom, Franklyn Tyas and Mats Mirick were third and fourth, respectively, while Henry Arthur Durett didn't finish, as did Iris McLaughlin in the U10 ladies.
Peter Batte, Zack Lakkam-Torres and Robbie DeBolt were second, fourth and sixth, respectively, in the U10 men's race, Audrey Banek, Pepper Fackenthall and Olivia Thayne finished 3-4-5 in the U12 ladies, and Gus Blethen was second in the U12 men's, while Lander Eastep did not finish.
Amaia Lakkam-Torres was third in the U14 ladies race, with Emerson Thayne, Jens Nierman, Carson Hand, Boyer Robinson and Michael Gimenez were 2-3-4-5-6 in the U14 men's, and Clara Maxon was second in the U16 ladies division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.