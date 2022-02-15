Bluewood Alpine Race Team sent two girls and one boy to the U-14 races at Ski Bowl adjacent to Mount Hood on a hard racing surface, reminiscent of what World Cup level racers encounter, on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12-13.
The first day consisted of slalom for the girls, with Gemma Morell (age 12) finishing 27th and Lila Tyas (age 13) finishing 45th out of 100 girls from the Pacific Northwest.
The boys raced giant slalom on an icy course, with Parker Hand (age 13) finishing 30th out of 98 boys.
Day two had the girls racing the same giant slalom course as the boys, with Lila Tyas finishing 32nd and Morell finishing 53rd.
Hand had a tough day in the boys slalom, as did many, crashing and suffering a mild injury, dashing his hopes for a solid slalom finish.
