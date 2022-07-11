The 29th annual Banner Bank Jr. Golf Tournament will be held Thursday and Friday, July 14-15, at the Walla Walla Country Club.
A full field of 60 junior golfers will participate this year.
The tournament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Kim from Yakima is defending his 2021 championship in the Boys 15-18 division. This is Kim's final year of eligibility for the tournament, and he is one of only a handful of junior golfers who have played in the tournament every year of their eligibility.
Nadalie Cannell from Hermiston won the girls 12-14 age group in 2021; she is participating this year in the 15-18 girls age group.
Junior golfers invited to the tournament are from eastern Washington, northern Idaho and Umatilla and Morrow counties in northern Oregon, as well as from the Walla Walla Valley.
Age groupings are 12-14 boys, 12-14 girls, 15-18 boys and 15-18 girls.
Walla Walla Valley golfers participating include Emerson Schulke, Alison Scruggs and Nell Dodds in the Girls 15-18 division, and Cyrus Dumser, Niles Dumser, Colton McCollaugh and Jake Warwick in the Boys 12-14 division
The tournament tees off on Thursday, with the 15-18 Boys slated to tee off between 12:20-1:20 p.m., the 15-18 Girls from 1:30-1:50 p.m., the 12-14 Girls at 2 p.m., and the 12-14 Boys from 2:10-2:40 p.m.
The tournament resumes Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.