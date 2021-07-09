Junior Golf Tournament Banner Bank Junior Golf Tournament tees off Jul 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Coaches' Corner Thank you for sending us news of your sporting event! Get started! 1 of 3 Buy Now Walla Walla golfer Jake Warwick, 12, blasts out of a greenside bunker on the fourth hole during the Banner Bank Junior Golf Tournament at the Walla Walla Country Club on Thursday, July 8, 2021. U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN Buy Now Walla Walla golfer Colton McCoullaugh, 13, works a little body language during the Banner Bank Junior Golf Tournament at the Walla Walla Country Club on Thursday, July 8, 2021. U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN Buy Now Walla Walla golfer Nile Dumser, 11, follows his shot on the sixth hole during the Banner Bank Junior Golf Tournament at the Walla Walla Country Club on Thursday, July 8, 2021. U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The first round of the Banner Bank Junior Golf Tournament teed off on Thursday, July 8, at the Walla Walla Country Club.The tournament concludes with the second round, which teed off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Junior Golf Tournament Round Tee Off Tournament Golf Sport Walla Walla Banner Bank Country Club