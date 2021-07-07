The Banner Bank Junior Golf Tournament is set Thursday and Friday, July 8-9, at the Walla Walla Country Club.
The tournament tees off at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
Several Walla Walla-area junior golfers will be participating.
Pomeroy's Chase Caruso is competing in the girls 15-17 age division, teeing off at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday
Nile Dumser, Jake Warwick and Colton McCoullaugh from Walla Walla are all competing in the boys 12-14 age division, with first-round tee times beginning at 2:10 p.m.