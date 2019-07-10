The Walla Walla Bears fell behind early and couldn’t rally in a 7-1 loss in a twin bill opener with the Southridge Bandits 18U at Borleske Stadium on Tuesday evening.

In the nightcap, the Bears jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but a 10-run uprising by the Bandits over the last three innings led Southridge to the sweep with a 10-6 victory.

In the opener, the Bandits scored single runs in both the first and second innings to grab the early lead.

The Bears’ lone run came in the second, when Elliott Marks opened by reaching when hit by a pitch by Bandits starter Ethan Rogers.

Ben Ortiz then grounded out to Bandits shortstop Nick Grade to advance Marks to third, and Zander Norris singled to score Marks.

Turner Edwards went the distance on the mound for the Bears, allowing three earned runs on eighth hits, striking out three and walking four.

Rogers started for the Bears, going three innings and giving up the lone run.

He was relieved by Cooper Page, who went three innings, striking out two Bears batters, before Trace Hendrickson closed the game for the Bandits.

In the nightcap, the Bears’ Kyler Tiner opened the bottom of the first reaching on a hit-by-pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Matt Mckenzie’s double.

Kyren Morris then singled in Mckenzie to make it 2-0.

In the second inning, Caden McCaw singled and advanced to second on Brian Lawrence’s line-drive single.

Tiner then grounded out, advancing McCaw to third and Lawrence to second, and McCaw scored on Mckenzie’s groundout.

The Bandits answered in the fifth inning with six runs plated to make it 6-3, increased that lead to 9-3 in the sixth, and 10-3 in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Bears put together a three-run rally, with McCaw scoring on Tiner’s double, Lawrence reaching home on a wild pitch, and Tiner scoring on Mckenzie’s sacrifice fly to center.

But that was all the Bears could muster as the Bandits went home with the sweep.

The Bears now host their own seven-team tournament on Thursday, with games at Walla Walla Community College, Murr Sports Park and Borleske Stadium. Games continue through Sunday.

The Bears open against the Spokane Northstars at 4 p.m. on Thursday at WWCC, followed by the Seattle Rainiers at 7 p.m. on the same field.

Walla Walla faces off with the Pullman Patriots at 4 p.m. on Friday at WWCC, and the Mount Spokane Wild at 1 p.m. on Saturday, also at WWCC.

Final games are slated on Sunday at Borleske and WWCC at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Game 1

Southridge1102003—780

Walla Walla0100000—124

Rogers, Page (4), Henrickson (7) and Sawyer. Edwards and Marks.

HRs — none.

Hits — SR: Hickman 2, Morrison, Grade, Sanders 2, Hull, Hendrickson. WW: Norris, Roa.

Game 2

Southridge0000631—10100

Walla Walla2100003— 671

Sanders, Milton (3), Bruton (5) and . Bergevin, Norris (4), Marks (6), Tiner (7) and.

HRs — SR: Morrison.

Hits — SR: Hickman, Morrison 3, Grade, Milton, Sawyer 2, Hendrickson, Sawyer. WW: Tiner, Mckenzie, Ky. Morris, Marks, Richmond, McCaw, Lawrence.