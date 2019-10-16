Dakota Baker and Chris Mehl fired an 11-under-par round on Sunday to capture the gross title at the first Power Solutions Best Ball at Veterans Memorial Golf Course last weekend.

The pair finished the 36-hole event with a 133 total to edge Ed Barragar and Ramon Montoya by one shot.

The net title was won by John and Lacy Avera with a total of 116. They bested the team of Kathy Stender and Nancy Smithson by one shot.

Thirty-three two-person teams competed in the event.

Power Solutions Best Ball

First Gross — Chris Mehl/Dakota Baker 133

Second Gross — Ed Barragar/Ramon Montoya 134

Third Gross — Tyler Daniels/Erin Andrews 136

Fourth Gross — Mark Grigg/Brandon Black 137

Fifth Gross — Derik Heitzman/Zach Armijo 137

First Net — John Avera/Lacy Avera 116

Second Net — Kathy Stender/Nancy Smithson 117

Third Net — Jacob Barnhart/Josh Hunnex 118

Fourth Net — tie: Jerald Conrad/Ron Sullivan, Andrew Adams/Clyde Murr 122