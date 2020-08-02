As area high schools and college athletics shut down four and a half months ago, it was expected life under the COVID-19 pandemic would return to a more normal look by the start of the school this fall.
But, much like the rest of life, that isn’t going happen.
Area schools are still grappling with exactly how fall sports will play out in an ever-changing coronavirus atmosphere.
Some concrete things are known now, though.
On Wednesday evening, the Mid-Columbia Conference joined the Greater Spokane League in voting unanimously to postpone the entire fall athletics season to Season 3 of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s (WIAA) schedule for 2020-21.
The WIAA postponed fall football, volleyball, swimming and soccer seasons to Season 3 earlier this summer, leaving cross country and slowpitch softball set as alternate sports as lower-risk sports. That left those sports with the option of playing in Season 1 or Season 3, with postseason competitions being postponed to the end of Season 3.
But that too was voted down, and the entire cross country and slowpitch seasons will be run in Season 3.
“Our numbers are not looking good here (in Walla Walla), but it’s even worse in the Tri-Cities and the Yakima Valley,” Wa-Hi athletic director Dirk Hansen said after the unanimous vote by MCC and GSL leaders. “We’re better than Tri-Cities and Hermiston, but they’re not getting better. Who are we going to play?
“As a conference, you want everybody on board, and the athletic directors were unanimous in moving Season 1 to Season 3.”
The decision to not run cross country and slowpitch softball this fall fell into the same thought process, that the state of individual schools in the leagues made competition unsteady.
Also, Hansen said the fact that the regular season was to be contested this fall, and the state championships next spring, helped with the decision.
“It didn’t feel fair to cross country (and slowpitch softball) kids; if they compete, who do they compete against,” Hansen said. “Say you have the regular season, then take all that time off, and have a week to get ready for state. It just didn’t feel right.”
Many athletic decisions are being left to individual leagues.
At College Place High, the Hawks’ cross country season is still scheduled this fall as of now, but athletic director Kenneth James said a league-wide meeting this week may end with the South Central Athletic Conference postponing that to Season 3 for many of the same reasons the MCC and GSL opted to.
“At this point, our participation in any Season 1 activities we are up in the air,” James said.
The WIAA has been providing weekly updates on the status of schools and athletics throughout the summer.
“It’s been really good, the WIAA has been providing weekly question-and-answer sessions,” James said. “I feel like the changes they’ve made, and continue to make, create hope. I appreciated, as the hopes of fall sports dwindled, how they put those sports in Season 3. Already, the spring student-athletes missed out on their seasons. I think the WIAA did a good job honoring all the sports season.
“If we get to a safe place for sports in front of us, I think it’s positive under the circumstances.
“We’ll do the best we can with what we’re given and be proactive for what’s next.”
James pointed out the WIAA has allowed student-athletes from all sports, except those being played this fall, to take part in workouts and practices with coaches from Sept. 27-Nov. 1.
“I’m looking forward to anything that’s not a full quarantine,” he said.
In Oregon, additional decisions on fall athletics will be made this week, McLoughlin High athletics director Chris Meliah said.
“As of right now, football is prohibited for fall,” Meliah said Thursday. “Girls soccer matches set to begin Aug. 28 originally have been bumped back a month,” as have the other Oregon fall sports.
This week’s discussions will provide additional guidelines for Oregon’s 2020-21 seasons.
“My guess is we’re going to end up something like Washington has,” Meliah said.
Meliah said summer workouts were allowed to be held starting July 1, under strict regulations. Temperatures were taken, a series of questions asked of each athlete, and masks required in certain situations.
“At least we got some of the kids a little bit active,” he said.
At the collegiate level, Walla Walla Community College and the Northwest Conference (NWAC) has postponed all athletics until Jan. 2, 2021. Volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s rodeo are all slated to begin on Jan. 2.
Warriors athletic director Jeff Reinland said starting Nov. 1 the NWAC will examine the COVID-19 situation and decide if the Jan. 2 start date is viable.
For those sports, league-only schedules are planned for the most part, and overnight stays will not happen for WWCC teams, Reinland said in an email.
“Spring sports will go off hopefully as planned,” he said.
Whitman College’s entire fall season has also been postponed.
The Northwest Conference made golf and tennis alternate sports and could have been played this fall, Blues sports information director John Barry said, but Whitman opted to postpone all of its athletics to spring.
And Walla Walla University and the Cascade Collegiate Conference delayed all fall sports to Nov. 1, in hopes of playing those in winter/spring.
However it all’s play out, there is an underlying concern among all athletics leaders for their student-athletes.
“I’m an advocate for activities and sports for kids,” College Place’s James said. “It allows them an outlet, and I’m a big advocate on returning and doing what we can in a safe return.”
“We’re all worried about the morale of the kids and coaches,” Hansen said. “I’ve been around athletics my whole life, as a coach and A.D., and that’s concerning to me. They’re obviously disappointed, I just feel for them. We feel helpless.
“My coaches are doing a great job of constantly reaching out to kids,” he said. “They check in and a lot of it doesn’t have to do with sports. They’re asking, how are you doing?
“I’m proud of them.”