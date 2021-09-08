Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever will host their annual Family Challenge Trap Shoot on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Walla Walla Gun Club.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the shoot begins at 9 a.m.
This event involves parent or mentor/child teams shooting together in a friendly competition among participating families. Small prizes are afforded the teams who break the most clays.
Pheasants Forever will provide clays and shotgun shells for youth participants. Youth age 18 and under may participate in this event with a parent, guardian, or adult family member or mentor.
For more information, see website www.bmpf258.org.