MILTON-FREEWATER — The 42nd annual Elks Golf Tournament tees off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course.
The tournament fee is $40 per person, plus green fees of $15 ($5 for season pass holders), with net proceeds going to the Meadowood Speech and Hearing Camp. Lunch at the Elks Lodge after the tournament is included.
Mulligans are available for $5 each, with a limit of five per team. Cart rentals are available through the golf course. A raffle and silent auction will be held.
Deadline for entry is by Wednesday, Aug. 3, at M-F Municipal only.
For more information, contact the golf course at 541-938-7284, Jerry Hardy at 509-520-1385, Jim Devore at 509-386-9300, or Cliff McReynolds at 541-561-0489.
