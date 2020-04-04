The annual Blue Mountain Sports Awards ceremony has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Blue Mountain Sports Awards honors student-athletes from high schools and colleges in the Walla Walla Valley in five categories: Male, Female, Coach, Team and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
The awards span athletics from the previous spring sports through this winter’s athletics and academics.
This year’s ceremony, scheduled for May 5 at Baker Boyer Bank in Walla Walla, would have been the 44th annual event.