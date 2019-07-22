Amy Spivey recorded a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Wine Valley Golf Club on Friday.
Spivey used her 5-hybrid to ace the 125-yard hole.
It was witnessed by Les Spivey. This is her second career hole-in-one in less than a year.
