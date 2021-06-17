DeSales and Pomeroy both placed baseball and softball players on the District 9 All-League teams following their seasons.
DeSales senior Drake Scott, junior Ryan Chase and freshman Remy Arceo were named to the District 9 baseball honor.
Pomeroy sophomores Trevin Kimble and Jesse Mings, and freshman Trace Roberts, are also on the all-district baseball team.
For all-District 9 softball honorees, Irish senior Sandra Holtzinger and junior Hadley Dunham earned the award.
Pirates junior Kelly Maves also was awarded the softball award.