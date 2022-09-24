Registration for the Walla Walla Parks and Recreation's 2022 All-Comers Track and Field Meet is currently available online at www.wwpr.us.
The All-Comers meet is open for anyone age 12 and under, and is at Martin Field, next to Borleske Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m. Onsite registration begins at 2:45 p.m.
The cost for the event is $3 if you are pre-registered and $5 for onsite registration. To pre-register, visit the Parks and Rec website at www.wwpr.us until noon Sunday.
There are three field events and six running events for participants to choose from.
This event is brought to you by Walla Walla Parks and Rec and Whitman’s track and field team.
