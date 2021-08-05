The COVID-19 pandemic has had adverse impacts on many areas of life, but golf courses around the area — and nationwide — are seeing a surge in players hitting the links.
When the All-City Golf Tournament tees off on Saturday morning, Aug. 7, at Walla Walla Country Club, there will be 135 players and a new division in the field.
The All-City has been capped at 120 players, but with a 16-player waiting list on Wednesday, the field was increased to accommodate the increased interest, Veterans Memorial Golf Course co-owner Chris Repass said.
One of those 16 withdrew, leaving 135 in the field that wraps up play on Sunday at Vets Memorial.
"We've got the most players we've had in a long time," Repass said. "We had the maximum amount last year, 120, and we let 16 more in this year."
That recent growth is common, he said.
"Now they're coming in droves, and that's a good thing," Repass said.
Courses in Tri-Cities and Spokane are regularly booked up, leading to golfers heading to the Walla Walla Valley to play.
"We get a lot of traffic from Spokane," Repass said. "It's a nice problem to have! It's not a temporary phenomenon, I think it's going to continue. It's a good thing."
And it helps to have a local resurgence in All-City numbers.
"In 2014, we were struggling to get 80 players," Repass said. "We had 120 last year, and a waiting list this year. I think that indicates the popularity of golf in the area.
"I think it's good to have 140 in an event that used to have 200. It's good to see they're back supporting the event.
"Once things opened up (after the initial pandemic shutdown), all three golf courses (the country club, Vets and Wine Valley Golf Club) have been doing record numbers," he said of Walla Walla courses. "I think people may have rediscovered (golf) a little bit. Vets had been in disrepair, but we're back and we're seeing numbers we've never seen before."
A new, or renewed, part of this year's All-City is a junior division. Twelve juniors will play 18 holes on Saturday at the country club in a revival of the division that was a part of the tournament in the 1960s and '70s.
The reintroduction of the junior division was the brainchild of defending All-City champion Jeff Neher and Bill Fleanor, honoring longtime youth golf supporter and PGA professional Jim Henderson, who passed away earlier this year, Repass said.
Other divisions returning are the championship, two open, a senior and a ladies division.
Tournament play will tee off between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. both days from the first and ninth tees.
That was necessitated by the size of the field, "Otherwise we'd be playing until midnight!" Repass said. "We did it that way, and it should work out."
Neher returns to defend his title, along with top local golfers Michael Wog, Ramon Montoya, George Martinez, Derik Heitzmann, Mike Garton and Dakota Baker.
"We have a real strong field," Repass said. "I think it's going to be a pretty tight race, both courses in really good shape."
Golfers within 30 miles of Walla Walla, from Touchet to Milton-Freewater to Dayton, are eligible to play in the All-City.
"We encourage people to come out and watch," Repass said, noting the championship flight should tee off between 9-9:30 a.m. on Sunday at Veterans Memorial.