Chris Mehl turned in the best score of day, pacing the championship division with a 4-under par 68 at the conclusion of first-round action in the 70th annual All-City Championships here at Walla Walla Country Club on Saturday.
The tournament finishes today at Veterans Memorial Golf Course with second-round teeing off this morning at 8 a.m.
First-round play included 116 participants all together.
The Championship Division had 24 men, and Mehl finished the first round with a four-stroke lead over Jeff Neher, Carl Wheeler and Ramon Montoya — all tied for second place.
Meanwhile, Ben Currin topped 26 men in Flight 1 of the Open Division with a 75 that was one stroke ahead of Jeff Bishop, Scott Sterner and Chris Jacky.
Flight 2 of the Open Division, with another 25 participants, had Don Zarndt on top with an 83 that was three up on Tony Billingsley and Brian Bruggeman as well as Randy Romero.
The biggest division, the Senior Division with 31 golfers, Howard Crosby shot a 73 to lead the way with Jeff Wright and John LeFriec one back.
And the Ladies Division of 10 saw Madison Darnold, a Wa-Hi standout who had just graduated after playing in the state championships for the third year, finish the first round in the led with a 79 that was a stroke ahead of Joan Schille.
Walla Walla All-City Championships
Saturday
at Walla Walla Country Club
First round
Championship Division
Mehl, Chris68
Neher, Jeff72
Wheeler, Carl72
Montoya, Ramon72
Heitzmann, Derik73
Armijo, Zach73
Daniels, Tyler73
Martinez, Jorge74
Chesnut, Matt74
McKibben, Patrick74
Frandsen, Greg75
Hansen, Brian76
Baker, Dakota77
Kimball, Eric77
Byerley, Marshall77
Keyes, Johnny79
Boggs, Bill80
Kaylor, Devin80
Buska, Bryson81
Page, Nick81
Poynor, Jordon85
Schroeder, Daniel89
Perez, Guadalupe91
Babbitt, Jay95
Open Division Flight 1
Currin, Ben75
Bishop, Jeff76
Sterner, Scott76
Jacky, Chris76
Wofford, Barry77
Barragar, Ed77
Wood, Derek78
James, Justin79
Kramer, Kelsey79
Scott, Bryce79
Latham, Stan80
Cole, Ken81
Clark, Mike81
Murr, Clyde81
Fowler, Trent82
Naftzger, Eric82
Adams, Andrew82
Christopherson, Neal82
Farrell, Joshua83
Winterbottom, Brent84
Bolander, Jeff84
Lastoskie, John84
Currin, Abe84
Sanders, Jim86
Norton, Cody87
Spivey, Les98
Open Division Flight 2
Zarndt, Don83
Billingsley, Tony86
Bruggeman, Brian86
Romero, Randy86
Kent, Jim87
Edwards, Adam87
Bloomberg, Onie88
Hofeditz, Michael88
Erickson, Frank89
Olson, Lon89
Lewis, Richard89
Hair, John90
Flippo, Luke90
Lake, Daniel91
Johnson, David92
Contreras, Lupe92
Waggoner, Chris94
Hopkins, Christopher94
Jungmann, Mark95
Alexander, Ron97
Brown, Andrew97
Gonzalez, Reggie100
Salazar, Lupito102
Bull, Ron104
Werner, Casey106
Senior Division
Crosby, Howard73
Wright, Jeff74
LeFriec, John74
Corn, Gregg77
Kaylor, Dan77
Lemm, Mike79
Harvey, Barton79
Gunderson, Eric79
Garza, Domingo80
Smith, Ronnie80
Fleenor, Bill80
Murr, Bruce81
Stroud, Jeff82
Carbonnier, Loic83
Dickey, Wayne83
Trout, Cliff83
Ayotte, Bill84
Votendahl, Jerry84
Conrad, Jerald86
Johnson, Eric86
Beck, Kenny89
Lund, Dennis89
Grimm, Pat89
Blanc, Jeff89
Henderson, James93
Gray, Thomas94
Sullivan, Ron94
Huntley, Dan94
Schiaffo, Joe95
Kaup, George95
Brownfield, Bill102
Ladies Division
Darnold, Madison79
Schille, Joan80
Lyons, Christine85
Michelson, Sarah88
Early, Vicki89
Bolander, Kim90
Spivey, Amy95
Cole, Elizabeth97
Johnson, Judy97
Bloomberg, Lisa100