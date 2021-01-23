Lutes 72, Blues 65
WHITMAN (65) — Lum 18, Angel 14, Deshpande 9, Johnson 8, Yaou 6, Hunt 5, Thompson 3, Lino 2.
PACIFIC LUTHERAN (72) — Noland 18, B. Williams 13, Thomas 11, Hall 10, Worley 5, Reidel 5, Ashmore 4, McCurdy 4, K. Williams 2.
Halftime — Whitman, 35-33. 3-point goals — Whitman 8 (Angel 4), Pacific Lutheran 4 (Noland 2). Total fouls — Whitman 21, Pacific Lutheran 18. Fouled out — Whitman (Lum). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Whitman 28 (Angel 8), Pacific Lutheran 35 (McCurdy 7). Turnovers — Whitman 15, Pacific Lutheran 17. Assists — Whitman 12 (Lum 4), Pacific Lutheran 9 (Thomas 5).