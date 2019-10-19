Mustangs 52, TigerScots 0
Heppner;14;15;21;2;—;52
Weston-McEwen;0;0;0;0;—;0
Hep — M. Lehman 60 punt return (kick blocked).
Hep — Wolters 5 run (Wolters run).
Hep — M. Lehman 20 pass from Wilson (run failed).
Hep — Safety (W-M punt blocked).
Hep — M. Lehman 40 punt return (Wilkins kick).
Hep — M. Lehman 68 pass from Wilson (Wilkins kick).
Hep — Wolters 14 run (Wilkins kick).
Hep — J. Lehman 20 pass from Wilson (Wilkins kick).
Hep — Safety (W-M punt snap out of end zone).
;Heppner;W-M
First downs;5;3
Rushes-yards;26-98;28-(-12)
Passing yards;116;12
Passes (att-compl-int);12-6-1;18-4-2
Punts;3-34.0;8-25.8
Fumbles-lost;5-1;5-2
Penalties-yards;7-45;3-25
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Hep: Wolters 13-67-1, Wilson 5-31, M. Lehman 2-(-3), Hisler 1-17, Cimmiyotti 1-(-3), Kollman 2-27, Team 2-(-38); W-M: Phillips 5-10, K. McGill 2-8, Peal 3-(-2), Malchow 4-10, Sincleir 6-19, White 1-(-6), Wolf 3-(-4), Team 4-(-47).
PASSING — Hep: Wilson 4-9-110-2-1, Cimmiyotti 1-2-4-0-0, Fletcher 1-1-2-0-0; W-M: Peal 3-16-12-0-0, Reich 1-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING — Hep: M. Lehman 2-88-2, Hisler 1-4, J. Lehman 2-22-1, Sweeney 1-2; W-M: Malchow 1-6, White 2-6, Ly 1-0.