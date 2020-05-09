Walla Walla Road Runners
May, 2020
3,200 Meter Handicap
;Runner;Scratch;Hd'p;Net;Points;June
1. Charity Travis ** cp;19:54;13:16;6:36;10/12;6:48
2. Jon Travis ** cp;17:59;9:17;8:42;9/44;8:32
3. Larry Hudson ** 1600 Mdbl;24:46;15:45;9:01;8/29;15:24
4. Beth Travis ** cp;21:29;12:03;9:26;7/24;11:39
5. Jim Cornelison * cp;18:19;8:19;10:00;6/32;8:17
6. Richard Worley * cp;22:21;11:58;10:23;5/19;11:58
7. Aaron Randall;14:47;3:47;11:0;4/31;3:47
8. Don Schafer cp;18:51;7:44;11:07;3/19;8:12
9. Dawna Douglas cp;19:48;8:30;11:18;2/23;8:30
10. Mack Bohlman cp 1600 Mdbl ;42:58;25:10;17:48;1/16;25:10
11. Cia Cortinas cp 1600 Mdbl;42:58;1/2 6:24;36:34;0/0;25:20
12. Dick Daniel 800 M x 4;43:56;0;43:56;0/0;1/2;16:58
Because the CP course is 800 M and most of our competitors run there, we're changing the Borleske distance to 400 M on the track. Our monthly runs are now 3200 M instead of two miles.
** PR within last 12 months
* PR 1 of 3 within last 12 months
cp = College Place walking path; other times at Borleske
1600 Mdbl = 1600 M time doubled
1/2 = half a handicap