Bears 40, Blue Devils 7
Walla Walla;0;0;0;7;—;7
Central Valley;3;16;14;7;—;40
CV — Rehkow 39 field goal.
CV — Carlson 4 run (Rehkow kick).
CV — safety.
CV — Abshire 1 run (Rehkow kick).
CV — Lawson 35 pass from Abshire (Rehkow kick).
CV — Carlson 11 run (Rehkow kick).
CV — Kelley 1 run (Rehkow kick).
WW — Humphrey 32 run (Hall kick).
;Walla Walla;Central Valley
First downs;11;22
Rushes-yards;17-110;42;239
Passing yards;91;181
Passes (att-comp-int);22-9-0;21-11-0
Punts-yards;7-33;3-39
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;6-53;9-110
Individual statistics
RUSHING — WW: Humphrey 11-106, Martuscelli 4-(-11), Wik 1-(-2). CV: Carlson 24-206, Abshire 7-(-13), Childress 1-2, Kelley 9-29, Lawson 1-5.
PASSING — WW: Martuscelli 9-22-91-0-0. CV: Abshire 11-21-181-1-0.
RECEIVING — WW: Polley 4-58, D. Ashbeck 2-22, Moore 1-7, Humphrey 1-3, Parish 1-1. CV: Simmons 1-55, Raab 4-52, Lawson 2-51, Sheley 3-21, Carlson 1-2.