Skiing
Ski Bluewood
As of 9:10 a.m. Jan. 20; clear, 30 degrees; no new snow; 60 inches at base, 59 inches at summit.
Open Wednesday through Sunday.
See website bluewood.com for more information, or call 509-240-8991.
TRAP SHOOTING
Camas Prairie Trap Shoot
Jan. 19
Week Two
Overall Team Scores
Wenatchee — 150.00; Wallace/Kellogg — 149.00; Orofino-Pierce — 148.50; Hermiston — 147.00; Culdesac — 146.90; Boise — 146.00; Troy-Deary — 145.88; Grangeville — 145.50; Cottonwood — 145.50; Nez Perce — 145.00; Colton — 144.67; Malden-Pine — 143.50; Walla Walla — 142.00; Indian Valley — 142.00; Kamiah — 142.00; Garfield — 141.60; Winchester — 141.00 ; Pomeroy — 140.25; St. Maries — 138.00; Caldwell — 138.00; Endicott — 138.00; Bonners Ferry — 135.00; White Bird — 71.00.
Pomeroy: 66.75
37 shooters; sunny/windy
24 — Wayne Tetrick
22 — Larry Bunch, Brian Bingman
21 — Kenny Bott, Steve Brown, Robert DesJardin, Travis Ledgerwood, Jeff Wade
Walla Walla: 72.00
20 shooters; foggy
24 — Ed Weitz, Jack Miller, Jay Hanger
Juniors
Overall Team Scores
Orofino-Pierce — 142; Troy-Deary — 140; Wallace-Kellogg — 136; Caldwell — 130; Bonners Ferry — 129; Culdesac — 129; Hermiston — 128; Walla Walla — 128; Cottonwood — 128; Grangeville — 125; Pomeroy — 124; Kamiah — 117; Malden-Pine — 111; Nez Perce — 76; Endicott — 73; Garfield — 56; Wenatchee — 43; Colton — 34; White Bird — 25; Boise — 20; Indian Valley — 0; Winchester — 0; St. Maries — 0
Pomeroy: 56
20 — Braedon Fruh
18 — Tyson Kimble, Alex Jenkins
Walla Walla: 60
22 — Zane Carver
19 — Colby Ray, Rosetta Renwick