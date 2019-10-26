TigerScots 37, Royals 7
Weston-McEwen 7 6 12 12 — 37
Portland Christian 0 0 7 0 — 7
WM — Phillips 5 run (kick good).
WM — Ball 9 run (kick blocked).
WM — Peal 30 pass to Albert (pass failed).
PC — Wicklander 77 pass to Mazurowski (kick good).
WM — Peal 14 pass to Albert (run failed).
WM — Peal 7 run (run failed).
WM — Malchow 5 run (kick failed).
WM PC
First Downs 25 6
Rushing yards 274 6
Passing (att-comp-int 27-13-1 21-6-0
Passing yards 200 146
Punts-yards 3-106 6-194
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-3
Penalties-yards 10-85 5-40
Individual stats
RUSHING — PC: Wicklander 4-24, Yamazaki 13-14, Mazurowski 8-16. WM: Peal 4-34, Phillips 9-40, Malchow 4-74, SInclair 2-4, White 1-(-15), McGill 5-23, Albert 1-24, Ball 5-50, Williams 1-2, Wolf 1-20.
PASSING — PC: Wicklander 6-21-146-1-0. WM: Peal 13-27-200-2-1.
RECEIVING — PC: Mazurowski 4-137 Scacco 1-9, Siegel 1-0. WM: Phillips 2-28, Sinclair 3-24, White 2-22, Albert 5-101, Ball 1-24.