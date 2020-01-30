Skiing

Ski Bluewood

As of 5 a.m. Jan. 30; clear, 27 degrees; one inch new snow; 54 inches at base, 71 inches at summit.

Open Wednesday through Sunday.

See website bluewood.com for more information, or call 509-240-8991.

Bowling

Youngsters League

Walla Walla

at Bowlaway Lanes

Week 19 of 30

Team standings

Bowling Stones;14;6

Lanes Ducks;13;7

Win Some/Lose Some;12;8

Hi Rollers;11;9

Gutter Dusters;11;9

Easy Pickens;10 1/2;9 1/2

Ballz n Splitz;10;10

Lucky Strikes;10;10

Slow Rollers;9;11

Cherry Pickers;8;12

Twice Around;7 1/2;12 1/2

Oldie Modlies;4;16

Last Week's Top Scores

SCRATCH GAME — Hi Rollers 720, Lane Ducks 651, Bowling Stones 650.

SCRATCH SERIES — Hi Rollers 2059, Bowling Stones 1855, Ballz n Splitz 1768.

HANDICAP GAME — Lane Ducks 867, Hi Rollers 851, Bowling Stones 819.

HANDICAP SERIES — Hi Rollers 2452, Lane Ducks 2415, Bowling Stones 2362.

Men's Top Scores

SCRATCH GAME — Stan Adams 207, Joe Waiblinger 202, Bob Chaney 198.

SCRATCH SERIES — Joe Waiblinger 545, Stan Adams 537, Dale Roberts 531.

HANDICAP GAME — Stan Adams 239, Bob Chaney 234, Gary Owsley 231.

HANDICAP SERIES — Gary Owsley 641, Bob Chaney 634, Stan Adams 633.

Women's Top Scores

SCRATCH GAME — Sharon Johnson 190, Ann Allred 178, Jo Wolfe 177.

SCRATCH SERIES — Sharon Johnson 511, Jo Wolfe 499, Alaine Turner 491.

HANDICAP GAME — Michele Wyres 236, Betty Blegen 230, Sharon Johnson 228.

HANDICAP SERIES — Betty Asbjornsen 632, Sharon Johnson 625, Alaine Turner 608.