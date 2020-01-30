Skiing
Ski Bluewood
As of 5 a.m. Jan. 30; clear, 27 degrees; one inch new snow; 54 inches at base, 71 inches at summit.
Open Wednesday through Sunday.
See website bluewood.com for more information, or call 509-240-8991.
Bowling
Youngsters League
Walla Walla
at Bowlaway Lanes
Week 19 of 30
Team standings
Bowling Stones;14;6
Lanes Ducks;13;7
Win Some/Lose Some;12;8
Hi Rollers;11;9
Gutter Dusters;11;9
Easy Pickens;10 1/2;9 1/2
Ballz n Splitz;10;10
Lucky Strikes;10;10
Slow Rollers;9;11
Cherry Pickers;8;12
Twice Around;7 1/2;12 1/2
Oldie Modlies;4;16
Last Week's Top Scores
SCRATCH GAME — Hi Rollers 720, Lane Ducks 651, Bowling Stones 650.
SCRATCH SERIES — Hi Rollers 2059, Bowling Stones 1855, Ballz n Splitz 1768.
HANDICAP GAME — Lane Ducks 867, Hi Rollers 851, Bowling Stones 819.
HANDICAP SERIES — Hi Rollers 2452, Lane Ducks 2415, Bowling Stones 2362.
Men's Top Scores
SCRATCH GAME — Stan Adams 207, Joe Waiblinger 202, Bob Chaney 198.
SCRATCH SERIES — Joe Waiblinger 545, Stan Adams 537, Dale Roberts 531.
HANDICAP GAME — Stan Adams 239, Bob Chaney 234, Gary Owsley 231.
HANDICAP SERIES — Gary Owsley 641, Bob Chaney 634, Stan Adams 633.
Women's Top Scores
SCRATCH GAME — Sharon Johnson 190, Ann Allred 178, Jo Wolfe 177.
SCRATCH SERIES — Sharon Johnson 511, Jo Wolfe 499, Alaine Turner 491.
HANDICAP GAME — Michele Wyres 236, Betty Blegen 230, Sharon Johnson 228.
HANDICAP SERIES — Betty Asbjornsen 632, Sharon Johnson 625, Alaine Turner 608.