Fish count
PORTLAND — The upstream movement of Chinook, Coho, Sockeye, Steelhead and Shad at the Columbia River and Snake River dams on 10/27/2019.
Chin Steel Coho Sock Shad
Bonneville 362 78 174 0 NC
The Dalles 424 100 44 0 NC
John Day 340 140 44 0 NC
McNary 366 406 217 0 NC
Ice Harbor 18 187 77 0 NC
L. Monumental 29 371 185 0 NC
Little Goose 49 444 89 0 NC
Lower Granite 20 233 72 0 NC
BASEBALL
Postseason Baseball Glance
WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Friday, Oct. 4: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2
Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Monday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1
Thursday, Oct. 10: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Minnesota 0
Friday, Oct. 4: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
Saturday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
National League
Washington 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Thursday, Oct. 3: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
Friday, Oct. 4: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4
Monday, Oct. 7: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2
Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6
Friday, Oct. 4: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
Monday, Oct. 7: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Saturday, Oct. 12: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0
Sunday, Oct. 13: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Friday, Oct. 18: N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1
Saturday, Oct. 19: Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
National League
Washington 4, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 11: Washington 2, St. Louis 0
Saturday, Oct. 12: Washington 3, St. Louis 1
Monday, Oct. 14: Washington 8, St. Louis 1
Tuesday, Oct. 15 Washington 7, St. Louis 4
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Houston 3, Washington 2
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington 5, Houston 4
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington 12, Houston 3
Friday, Oct. 25: Houston 4, Washington 1
Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston 8, Washington 1
Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston 7, Washington 1
Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington (Strasburg 18-6) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 5:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 5:08 p.m. (Fox)
FOOTBALL
AP Top 25 poll
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. LSU (17) 8-0 1476 2
2. Alabama (21) 8-0 1474 1
3. Ohio St. (17) 8-0 1468 3
4. Clemson (7) 8-0 1406 4
5. Penn St. 8-0 1302 6
6. Florida 7-1 1226 7
7. Oregon 7-1 1108 11
8. Georgia 6-1 1093 10
9. Utah 7-1 1032 12
10. Oklahoma 7-1 1017 5
11. Auburn 6-2 910 9
12. Baylor 7-0 882 14
13. Minnesota 8-0 778 17
14. Michigan 6-2 744 19
15. SMU 8-0 666 16
16. Notre Dame 5-2 563 8
17. Cincinnati 6-1 524 18
18. Wisconsin 6-2 513 13
19. Iowa 6-2 456 20
20. Appalachian St. 7-0 393 21
21. Boise St. 6-1 280 22
22. Kansas St. 5-2 218 NR
23. Wake Forest 6-1 200 25
24. Memphis 7-1 188 NR
25. San Diego St. 7-1 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (40) 8-0 1593 1
2. LSU (7) 8-0 1515 3
3. Clemson (10) 8-0 1508 2
4. Ohio State (8) 8-0 1491 4
5. Penn State 8-0 1359 6
6. Florida 7-1 1271 8
7. Georgia 6-1 1180 9
8. Oregon 7-1 1163 11
9. Oklahoma 7-1 1069 5
10. Utah 7-1 1048 12
11. Baylor 7-0 921 14
12. Auburn 6-2 869 10
13. Minnesota 8-0 840 16
14. SMU 8-0 727 17
15. Michigan 6-2 652 20
16. Notre Dame 5-2 624 7
17. Wisconsin 6-2 537 13
18. Cincinnati 6-1 523 18
19. Iowa 6-2 492 19
20. Appalachian State 7-0 398 22
21. Boise State 6-1 382 21
22. Wake Forest 6-1 280 23
23. Memphis 7-1 187 25
24. Texas 5-3 104 15
25. Kansas State 5-2 102 NR
Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State 94; Navy 75; Central Florida 24; Louisiana Tech 22; Indiana 18; Texas A&M 16; Washington 15; Oklahoma State 7; Virginia Tech 3; UAB 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Air Force 3; Wyoming 2; Virginia 2.
FCS Coaches Poll
Records Through Oct. 26
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 8-0 650 1
2. James Madison 8-1 624 2
3. Weber State 6-2 573 5
4. Kennesaw State 7-1 569 4
5. South Dakota State 6-2 559 3
6. Sacramento State 6-2 512 8
7. Illinois State 6-2 507 7
8. Montana 6-2 447 11
9. Central Arkansas 6-2 436 10
10. Northern Iowa 5-3 411 12
11. Villanova 6-2 366 6
12. Princeton 6-0 349 13
13. Furman 5-3 321 14
14. Dartmouth 6-0 293 16
15. Montana State 5-3 264 9
16. N.C. A&T 5-2 232 18
17. Florida A&M 7-1 185 23
18. Jacksonville State 6-3 175 21
19. CCSU 7-1 163 24
20. Wofford 5-2 136 —
21. Southeast Missouri State 5-3 103 —
22. Towson 4-4 85 17
23. North Dakota 5-3 81 —
24. Nicholls 4-4 66 15
25. Austin Peay 5-3 62 —
Others Receiving Votes: Campbell 40, Monmouth 36, Stony Brook 32, Sam Houston State 29, Youngstown State 27, Elon 18, UT Martin 16, Incarnate Word 15, Delaware 11, Abilene Christian 9, UC Davis 9, Southeastern Louisiana 8, Albany 7, Alcorn State 7, San Diego 6, New Hampshire 4, Southern Illinois 2, The Citadel 2, Chattanooga 1, Lehigh 1, Yale 1.
College Football Schedule
(Subject to change)
Thursday, Oct. 31
SOUTH
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 5 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
West Virginia at Baylor, 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
EAST
Princeton at Cornell, 3 p.m.
Navy at UConn, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
EAST
St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 9 a.m.
Colgate at Georgetown, 9 a.m.
Butler at Marist, 9 a.m.
Michigan at Maryland, 9 a.m.
LIU at Robert Morris, 9 a.m.
Boston College at Syracuse, 9 a.m.
Liberty at UMass, 9 a.m.
CCSU at Wagner, 9 a.m.
Columbia at Yale, 9 a.m.
Fordham at Lafayette, 9:30 a.m.
Holy Cross at Lehigh, 9:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart at Bryant, 10 a.m.
Dartmouth at Harvard, 10 a.m.
NC Central at Howard, 10 a.m.
Villanova at New Hampshire, 10 a.m.
Brown at Penn, 10 a.m.
Merrimack at Rhode Island, 10 a.m.
Delaware at Towson, 11 a.m.
Maine at Albany (NY), 12:30 p.m.
SOUTH
Old Dominion at FIU, 9 a.m.
Houston at UCF, 9 a.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 9 a.m.
Valparaiso at Davidson, 10 a.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 10 a.m.
Presbyterian at Hampton, 10 a.m.
Stetson at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Dayton at Morehead St., 10 a.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 10:30 a.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 10:30 a.m.
W. Carolina at VMI, 10:30 a.m.
Furman at Chattanooga, 11 a.m.
William & Mary at Elon, 11 a.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Kennesaw St., 11 a.m.
Alabama St. at MVSU, 11 a.m.
Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 11 a.m.
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 11 a.m.
Campbell at North Alabama, 11:30 a.m.
Troy at Coastal Carolina, noon
Texas Southern at Grambling St., noon
Stony Brook at Richmond, noon
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., noon
Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, noon
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 12:30 p.m.
The Citadel at ETSU, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., 12:30 p.m.
Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
Wofford at Clemson, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at Florida A&M, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane, 1 p.m.
FAU at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 2 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 2 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Southern U., 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 4 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 4 p.m.
UAB at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
SMU at Memphis, 4:30 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
MIDWEST
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 9 a.m.
Buffalo at E. Michigan, 9 a.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 9 a.m.
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 10 a.m.
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 10 a.m.
Akron at Bowling Green, 11 a.m.
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 11 a.m.
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m.
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., noon
Rutgers at Illinois, 12:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Kansas, 12:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 3 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
UTSA at Texas A&M, 9 a.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 12:30 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma St., 12:30 p.m.
Marshall at Rice, 12:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 1 p.m.
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.
FAR WEST
S. Utah at Montana St., 11 a.m.
Army at Air Force, 12:30 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado St., 12:30 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 1 p.m.
N. Arizona at E. Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona, 1:30 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 1:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Drake at San Diego, 2 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 2:05 p.m.
Oregon at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 6 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 6 p.m.
BYU at Utah St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Hawaii, 8:59 p.m.
College Football Standings
Big Sky Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacramento St. 5 0 219 84 6 2 323 156
Weber St. 5 0 198 121 6 2 240 163
Montana 3 1 160 106 6 2 302 202
Montana St. 2 1 104 93 5 3 243 206
Portland St. 3 2 167 143 5 4 319 224
N. Arizona 2 2 131 152 4 4 291 301
UC Davis 2 2 121 130 4 5 265 270
Idaho 2 3 139 140 3 5 203 271
E. Washington 1 3 125 138 3 5 278 285
Idaho St. 1 3 126 187 3 5 225 264
Cal Poly 1 4 114 182 2 6 199 291
S. Utah 1 4 150 172 2 7 239 343
N. Colorado 1 4 101 207 1 7 142 315
Mountain West Conference
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 4 1 114 89 7 1 174 113
Hawaii 2 2 162 149 5 3 293 283
Fresno St. 1 2 111 111 3 4 233 217
Nevada 1 3 57 159 4 4 153 301
San Jose St. 1 3 111 130 4 4 229 235
UNLV 0 4 74 167 2 6 195 273
Mountain
Boise St. 3 0 127 69 6 1 247 145
Air Force 4 1 190 111 6 2 293 175
Wyoming 3 1 129 56 6 2 231 141
Utah St. 3 1 100 82 4 3 203 169
Colorado St. 2 2 110 110 3 5 248 271
New Mexico 0 4 83 135 2 6 201 301
Pacific-12 Conference
North
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 5 0 155 82 7 1 288 118
Stanford 3 3 137 172 4 4 181 224
Oregon St. 2 2 104 131 3 4 213 221
Washington 2 3 142 119 5 3 286 172
California 1 4 61 116 4 4 139 166
Washington St. 1 4 186 190 4 4 334 238
South
Utah 4 1 169 53 7 1 265 82
Southern Cal 4 1 165 116 5 3 250 199
UCLA 3 2 191 179 3 5 233 274
Arizona St. 2 3 128 148 5 3 187 169
Arizona 2 3 127 180 4 4 258 280
Colorado 1 4 108 187 3 5 217 279
Major Independents
W L PF PA
Notre Dame 5 2 249 146
Liberty 5 3 241 214
BYU 3 4 162 208
Army 3 5 209 186
UMass 1 7 179 405
New Mexico St. 0 8 144 339
CFL standings
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Hamilton 14 3 0 .824 530 326
y-Montreal 9 8 0 .529 437 453
Toronto 4 13 0 .235 355 541
Ottawa 3 14 0 .176 280 522
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Saskatchewan 12 5 0 .705 464 373
y-Calgary 11 6 0 .647 461 391
y-Winnipeg 11 7 0 .611 508 409
z-Edmonton 8 9 0 .470 393 377
BC 5 12 0 .294 395 431
x-clinched division
y-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched crossover
Friday’s Game
Winnipeg 29, Calgary 28
Saturday’s Games
Hamilton 38, Montreal 26
Toronto 39, Ottawa 9
Saskatchewan 27, Edmonton 24
Friday, Nov. 1
Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
Calgary at BC, 7 p.m.
End Regular Season
NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 0 0 1.000 250 61
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 134 122
N.Y. Jets 1 6 0 .143 78 185
Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 158 151
Houston 5 3 0 .625 212 188
Jacksonville 4 4 0 .500 173 163
Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 148 135
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 133 181
Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 3 0 .625 226 181
Oakland 3 4 0 .429 151 192
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 157 157
Denver 2 6 0 .250 125 151
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124
Phila. 4 4 0 .500 202 199
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218
Washington 1 7 0 .125 99 195
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156
Carolina 4 3 0 .571 179 184
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 196 212
Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 215 163
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 211 132
Detroit 3 3 1 .500 180 186
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 128 122
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 7 0 0 1.000 207 77
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 208 196
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174
Arizona 3 4 1 .438 170 223
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 19, Washington 9
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans 31, Arizona 9
L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16
Seattle 27, Atlanta 20
Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26
Phila. 31, Buffalo 13
L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10
Indianapolis 15, Denver 13
Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15
Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23
San Francisco 51, Carolina 13
Houston 27, Oakland 24
New England 27, Cleveland 13
Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Monday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
San Francisco at Arizona, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 6:30 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 10 a.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Phila., 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 1:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, 5:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati
Monday, Nov. 4
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 5:15 p.m.
Seahawks 27, Falcons 20
Seattle 3 21 0 3 — 27
Atlanta 0 0 11 9 — 20
First Quarter
Sea—FG Myers 42, 11:17.
Second Quarter
Sea—Metcalf 4 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 11:47.
Sea—Carson 1 run (Myers kick), 4:46.
Sea—Metcalf 2 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :27.
Third Quarter
Atl—B.Hill 23 run (Ridley pass from Schaub), 10:54.
Atl—FG Bryant 47, 3:25.
Fourth Quarter
Sea—FG Myers 54, 5:53.
Atl—Hooper 1 pass from Schaub (pass failed), 3:08.
Atl—FG Bryant 37, 1:17.
A—71,483.
Sea Atl
First downs 18 30
Total Net Yards 322 512
Rushes-yards 33-151 17-69
Passing 171 443
Punt Returns 0-0 3-8
Kickoff Returns 1-21 1-22
Interceptions Ret. 1-1 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 14-20-0 39-52-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 2-17
Punts 4-49.8 1-36.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 9-60 5-40
Time of Possession 29:13 30:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Seattle, Carson 20-90, Penny 8-55, Wilson 4-4, Moore 1-2. Atlanta, Freeman 13-39, B.Hill 3-29, Barner 1-1.
PASSING—Seattle, Wilson 14-20-0-182. Atlanta, Schaub 39-52-1-460.
RECEIVING—Seattle, Lockett 6-100, Metcalf 3-13, Hollister 2-18, Moore 1-23, Turner 1-21, Willson 1-7. Atlanta, Ju.Jones 10-152, Freeman 8-63, Gage 7-58, Hooper 6-65, Ridley 4-70, Hardy 2-23, Stocker 1-18, Graham 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Atlanta, Bryant 51, Bryant 53.
BASKETBALL
NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Phila. 2 0 1.000 —
Boston 2 1 .667 ½
Toronto 2 1 .667 ½
Brooklyn 1 2 .333 1½
New York 0 3 .000 2½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 2 0 1.000 —
Miami 2 1 .667 ½
Orlando 1 1 .500 1
Charlotte 1 2 .333 1½
Washington 1 2 .333 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 1 1 .500 —
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 —
Detroit 1 2 .333 ½
Chicago 1 2 .333 ½
Indiana 0 2 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 2 0 1.000 —
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
Houston 1 1 .500 1
Memphis 1 2 .333 1½
New Orleans 0 3 .000 2½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 0 1.000 —
Denver 2 0 1.000 ½
Utah 2 1 .667 1
Portland 2 1 .667 1
Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 2 1 .667 —
L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667 —
L.A. Lakers 2 1 .667 —
Golden State 0 2 .000 1½
Sacramento 0 3 .000 2
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City 120, Golden State 92
Memphis 134, Brooklyn 133, OT
Minnesota 116, Miami 109
Portland 121, Dallas 119
L.A. Lakers 120, Charlotte 101
Today’s Games
Chicago at New York, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Phila. at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 5 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 6 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
Trail Blazers 121, Mavericks 119
PORTLAND (121) — Hood 8-12 1-2 20, Collins 3-5 2-2 10, Whiteside 2-4 2-2 6, Lillard 10-20 7-9 28, McCollum 13-26 8-8 35, Hezonja 2-7 0-0 4, Tolliver 0-0 0-0 0, Labissiere 2-3 0-0 4, Simons 1-2 0-0 3, Bazemore 4-8 2-3 11. Totals 45-87 22-26 121.
DALLAS (119) — Wright 3-4 0-0 8, Porzingis 11-23 7-10 32, Kleber 5-10 2-2 14, Doncic 8-22 11-14 29, Brunson 1-6 1-1 4, Jackson 1-6 1-2 3, Finney-Smith 2-6 1-2 6, Hardaway Jr. 2-7 7-8 11, Curry 4-10 2-2 12. Totals 37-94 32-41 119.
Portland 25 34 36 26 — 121
Dallas 40 31 24 24 — 119
3-Point Goals—Portland 9-22 (Hood 3-3, Collins 2-3, Simons 1-2, Bazemore 1-2, McCollum 1-4, Lillard 1-7, Hezonja 0-1), Dallas 13-50 (Porzingis 3-10, Wright 2-2, Kleber 2-6, Curry 2-7, Doncic 2-11, Finney-Smith 1-3, Brunson 1-4, Jackson 0-2, Hardaway Jr. 0-5). Fouled Out—Whiteside. Rebounds—Portland 48 (Whiteside 14), Dallas 46 (Doncic 12). Assists—Portland 13 (Lillard 5), Dallas 27 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls—Portland 30, Dallas 22. A—19,707 (19,200).
NBA Leaders
THROUGH OCTOBER 27
Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Young, ATL 2 27 12 77 38.5
Irving, BRO 3 36 27 113 37.7
Towns, MIN 3 32 17 96 32.0
Lillard, POR 3 32 24 95 31.7
Antetokounmpo, MIL 2 23 11 59 29.5
Doncic, DAL 3 30 19 88 29.3
Siakam, TOR 3 29 20 86 28.7
Ingram, NOR 3 32 8 82 27.3
Porzingis, DAL 3 26 18 79 26.3
Brogdon, IND 2 17 12 52 26.0
Leonard, LAC 3 30 13 78 26.0
Westbrook, HOU 2 16 16 52 26.0
Rose, DET 3 31 13 76 25.3
Davis, LAL 3 25 22 75 25.0
Aldridge, SAN 2 18 10 49 24.5
Gilgeous-Alexander, OK 3 28 11 73 24.3
Harden, HOU 2 10 25 48 24.0
Mitchell, UTA 3 27 13 71 23.7
Booker, PHX 3 26 12 70 23.3
James, LAL 3 26 15 70 23.3
FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Whiteside, POR 17 21 .810
Harrell, LAC 24 30 .800
O’Neale, UTA 12 17 .706
Thompson, CLE 19 27 .704
Melli, NOR 11 16 .688
Parker, ATL 12 18 .667
Wright, DAL 12 18 .667
Green, LAC 11 17 .647
Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Drummond, DET 3 11 36 47 15.7
Love, CLE 2 1 30 31 15.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL 2 3 27 30 15.0
Whiteside, POR 3 9 33 42 14.0
Jokic, DEN 2 7 20 27 13.5
Towns, MIN 3 7 33 40 13.3
Westbrook, HOU 2 4 22 26 13.0
Thompson, CLE 2 7 17 24 12.0
Markkanen, CHI 3 8 27 35 11.7
Adams, OKC 3 12 22 34 11.3
Assists
G AST AVG
Brogdon, IND 2 21 10.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL 2 20 10.0
James, LAL 3 30 10.0
Westbrook, HOU 2 20 10.0
Harden, HOU 2 19 9.5
Simmons, PHL 2 19 9.5
Young, ATL 2 18 9.0
Booker, PHX 3 25 8.3
Leonard, LAC 3 24 8.0
HOCKEY
NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 12 9 2 1 19 42 30
Boston 11 8 1 2 18 36 24
Florida 11 5 2 4 14 41 41
Toronto 13 6 5 2 14 46 45
Tampa Bay 10 5 3 2 12 34 32
Montreal 11 5 4 2 12 41 36
Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 29 37
Detroit 12 3 8 1 7 27 45
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 13 8 2 3 19 50 43
N.Y. Islanders 11 8 3 0 16 34 27
Carolina 11 7 3 1 15 37 29
Pittsburgh 12 7 5 0 14 39 30
Columbus 11 5 4 2 12 30 39
Phila. 10 5 4 1 11 35 31
N.Y. Rangers 9 3 5 1 7 29 34
New Jersey 9 2 5 2 6 22 36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 11 8 2 1 17 44 30
Nashville 11 7 3 1 15 45 34
St. Louis 12 6 3 3 15 37 39
Winnipeg 12 6 6 0 12 32 37
Dallas 13 4 8 1 9 25 36
Chicago 10 3 5 2 8 25 31
Minnesota 11 4 7 0 8 26 37
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 12 8 3 1 17 37 33
Vegas 13 8 5 0 16 42 36
Anaheim 13 7 6 0 14 32 31
Calgary 13 6 5 2 14 36 39
Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 35 25
Arizona 10 6 3 1 13 31 22
San Jose 12 4 7 1 9 31 43
Los Angeles 12 4 8 0 8 31 49
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Florida 6, Edmonton 2
St. Louis 5, Detroit 4, OT
Chicago 5, Los Angeles 1
Ottawa 5, San Jose 2
Boston 7, N.Y. Rangers 4
N.Y. Islanders 5, Phila. 3
Vegas 5, Anaheim 2
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Phila. at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
NWSL Playoffs
Semifinals
Sunday, Oct. 20
North Carolina 4, Reign FC 1, ET
Chicago 1, Portland 0
Championship
Sunday, Oct. 27
At Cary, N.C.
North Carolina 4, Chicago 0
MLS Playoffs
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 19
Eastern Conference
Atlanta 1, New England 0
Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET
Western Conference
Seattle 4, Dallas 3
Salt Lake 2, Portland 1
Sunday, Oct. 20
Eastern Conference
Phila. 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET
Western Conference
LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Toronto 2, New York City 1
Thursday, Oct. 24
Atlanta 2, Phila. 0
Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Seattle 2, Salt Lake 0
Thursday, Oct. 24
Los Angeles 5, LA Galaxy 3
Conference Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Seattle at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Toronto at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
MLS Cup
Sunday, Nov. 10
Toronto-Atlanta winner vs. Seattle-Los Angeles winner at higher-seeded team, Noon
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster
Energy Cup First Data 500
Sunday
At Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville, Va.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 500 laps, 60 points.
2. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500, 45.
3. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, 35.
4. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 45.
5. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 48.
6. (25) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500, 31.
7. (22) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 30.
8. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 42.
9. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500, 37.
10. (35) Ryan Newman, Ford, 500, 27.
11. (17) David Ragan, Ford, 500, 26.
12. (20) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 500, 25.
13. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 500, 24.
14. (13) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500, 29.
15. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 500, 22.
16. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 500, 21.
17. (18) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 500, 20.
18. (36) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 500, 19.
19. (21) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 500, 18.
20. (8) Erik Jones, Toyota, 499, 19.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 75.449 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 29 minutes, 9 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.373 seconds.
Caution Flags: 11 for 69 laps.
Lead Changes: 3 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-30; M.Truex 31-253; K.Larson 254-259; M.Truex 260-500
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Truex, 2 times for 464 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 30 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 6 laps.
Wins: M.Truex, 7; D.Hamlin, 5; Ky.Busch, 4; K.Harvick, 3; C.Elliott, 3; B.Keselowski, 3; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; K.Larson, 1; A.Bowman, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; E.Jones, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. M.Truex, 4102; 2. D.Hamlin, 4082; 3. Ky.Busch, 4075; 4. J.Logano, 4072; 5. K.Harvick, 4058; 6. R.Blaney, 4057; 7. K.Larson, 4048; 8. C.Elliott, 4028; 9. B.Keselowski, 2264; 10. W.Byron, 2226; 11. C.Bowyer, 2190; 12. A.Bowman, 2172; 13. Ku.Busch, 2161; 14. A.Almirola, 2159; 15. R.Newman, 2148; 16. E.Jones, 2091.
GOLF
ZOZO Championship
Monday
At Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
Inzai City, Japan
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,041; Par: 70
Final Round
Individual PedExCup Points in parentheses
Tiger Woods 500), $1,755,000 64-64-66-67—261
H. Matsuyama (300), $1,053,000 65-67-65-67—264
Rory McIlroy (163), $565,500 72-65-63-67—267
Sungjae Im (163), $565,500 71-64-67-65—267
Gary Woodland (110), $390,000 64-66-68-70—268
Billy Horschel (95), $338,813 68-67-64-70—269
Corey Conners (95), $338,813 69-64-66-70—269
Byeong Hun An (83), $292,500 70-68-66-66—270
Charles Howell III (83), $292,500 70-65-66-69—270
Danny Lee (70), $243,750 70-65-68-68—271
Ryan Palmer (70), $243,750 67-68-69-67—271
Xander Schauffele (70), $243,750 68-66-65-72—271
Shane Lowry (56), $181,838 71-69-67-65—272
Ian Poulter (56), $181,838 71-71-64-66—272
Matthew Wolff (56), $181,838 69-65-67-71—272
Keegan Bradley (56), $181,838 69-63-71-69—272
Patrick Reed (47), $134,160 72-68-65-68—273
Justin Thomas (47), $134,160 70-69-69-65—273
Paul Casey (47), $134,160 69-69-68-67—273
Sung Kang (47), $134,160 67-69-70-67—273
Daniel Berger (47), $134,160 67-66-70-70—273
Jason Day (37), $91,260 73-66-67-68—274
Dylan Frittelli (37), $91,260 71-69-67-67—274
Tommy Fleetwood (37), $91,260 71-69-67-67—274
Ad. Schenk(37), $91,260 69-67-68-70—274
Collin Morikawa (37), $91,260 71-64-69-70—274
Keith Mitchell (31), $69,810 69-68-71-67—275
Harold Varner III (31), $69,810 72-70-69-64—275
J.T. Poston (31), $69,810 70-65-72-68—275
BMW Ladies Championship
Sunday
At LPGA International Busan
Busan, South Korea
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,726; Par: 72
Final
Jang won on third playoff hole
Ha Na Jang, $300,000 69-67-68-65—269
Danielle Kang, $180,553 67-67-71-64—269
Amy Yang, $130,978 69-69-67-67—272
In Gee Chun, $91,437 70-69-67-70—276
Somi Lee, $91,437 68-68-67-73—276
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $57,169 70-69-71-67—277
Min Sun5 Kim, $57,169 69-70-69-69—277
HeeJeong Lim, $57,169 68-70-69-70—277
Min Ji Park, $38,922 72-70-69-67—278
Sei Young Kim, $38,922 68-71-68-71—278
Jin Young Ko, $38,922 67-69-71-71—278
Seung Yeon Lee, $38,922 67-68-68-75—278
Yu Liu, $30,512 68-69-71-71—279
So Young Lee, $30,512 72-67-68-72—279
Su Oh, $30,512 68-70-67-74—279
Nicole Broch Larsen, $24,713 72-71-69-68—280
Charley Hull, $24,713 73-69-69-69—280
Minjee Lee, $24,713 66-70-73-71—280
Jeongeun Lee6, $24,713 67-73-68-72—280
Hee Won Na, $24,713 68-67-73-72—280
Jung Min Lee, $20,383 69-71-72-69—281
Hyun Kyung Park, $20,383 70-68-71-72—281
Lydia Ko, $20,383 69-71-68-73—281
Mi Jung Hur, $20,383 70-69-69-73—281
Jing Yan, $20,383 70-69-69-73—281
Ji Hyun Kim, $17,843 73-68-72-69—282
Ye Jin Kim, $17,843 71-66-73-72—282
Megan Khang, $15,539 74-72-67-70—283
Hye-Jin Choi, $15,539 70-72-70-71—283
Alena Sharp, $15,539 71-70-71-71—283
Nelly Korda, $15,539 69-70-73-71—283
Caroline Masson, $15,539 71-68-72-72—283
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Paris Masters
Monday
At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy
Paris
Purse: €5,207,405
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
PARIS (AP) — Results Monday from Tennis Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round Of 64
Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-3, 6-2.
Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.
TRANSACTIONS
Sunday’s Sports Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Phoenix F Kelly Oubre Jr. $10,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D William Borgen from Rochester (AHL).