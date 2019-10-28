Fish count

PORTLAND — The upstream movement of Chinook, Coho, Sockeye, Steelhead and Shad at the Columbia River and Snake River dams on 10/27/2019.

Chin Steel Coho Sock Shad

Bonneville    362    78    174    0    NC

The Dalles    424    100    44    0     NC

John Day    340    140    44    0     NC

McNary    366    406    217    0     NC

Ice Harbor    18    187    77    0     NC

L. Monumental    29    371    185    0    NC

Little Goose    49    444    89    0     NC

Lower Granite    20    233    72    0    NC

BASEBALL

Postseason Baseball Glance

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Friday, Oct. 4: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Monday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

Thursday, Oct. 10: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Minnesota 0

Friday, Oct. 4: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Saturday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

National League

Washington 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday, Oct. 3: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

Friday, Oct. 4: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4

Monday, Oct. 7: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

Friday, Oct. 4: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1

Monday, Oct. 7: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Saturday, Oct. 12: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0

Sunday, Oct. 13: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Friday, Oct. 18: N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

Saturday, Oct. 19: Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

National League

Washington 4, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 11: Washington 2, St. Louis 0

Saturday, Oct. 12: Washington 3, St. Louis 1

Monday, Oct. 14: Washington 8, St. Louis 1

Tuesday, Oct. 15 Washington 7, St. Louis 4

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Houston 3, Washington 2

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington 5, Houston 4

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington 12, Houston 3

Friday, Oct. 25: Houston 4, Washington 1

Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston 8, Washington 1

Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston 7, Washington 1

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington (Strasburg 18-6) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 5:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 5:08 p.m. (Fox)

FOOTBALL

AP Top 25 poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

    Record    Pts    Pv

1. LSU (17)    8-0    1476    2

2. Alabama (21)    8-0    1474    1

3. Ohio St. (17)    8-0    1468    3

4. Clemson (7)    8-0    1406    4

5. Penn St.    8-0    1302    6

6. Florida    7-1    1226    7

7. Oregon    7-1    1108    11

8. Georgia    6-1    1093    10

9. Utah    7-1    1032    12

10. Oklahoma    7-1    1017    5

11. Auburn    6-2    910    9

12. Baylor    7-0    882    14

13. Minnesota    8-0    778    17

14. Michigan    6-2    744    19

15. SMU    8-0    666    16

16. Notre Dame    5-2    563    8

17. Cincinnati    6-1    524    18

18. Wisconsin    6-2    513    13

19. Iowa    6-2    456    20

20. Appalachian St.    7-0    393    21

21. Boise St.    6-1    280    22

22. Kansas St.    5-2    218    NR

23. Wake Forest    6-1    200    25

24. Memphis    7-1    188    NR

25. San Diego St.    7-1    50    NR

Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

    Record    Pts    Pvs

1. Alabama (40)    8-0    1593    1

2. LSU (7)    8-0    1515    3

3. Clemson (10)    8-0    1508    2

4. Ohio State (8)    8-0    1491    4

5. Penn State    8-0    1359    6

6. Florida    7-1    1271    8

7. Georgia    6-1    1180    9

8. Oregon    7-1    1163    11

9. Oklahoma    7-1    1069    5

10. Utah    7-1    1048    12

11. Baylor    7-0    921    14

12. Auburn    6-2    869    10

13. Minnesota    8-0    840    16

14. SMU    8-0    727    17

15. Michigan    6-2    652    20

16. Notre Dame    5-2    624    7

17. Wisconsin    6-2    537    13

18. Cincinnati    6-1    523    18

19. Iowa    6-2    492    19

20. Appalachian State    7-0    398    22

21. Boise State    6-1    382    21

22. Wake Forest    6-1    280    23

23. Memphis    7-1    187    25

24. Texas    5-3    104    15

25. Kansas State    5-2    102    NR

Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State 94; Navy 75; Central Florida 24; Louisiana Tech 22; Indiana 18; Texas A&M 16; Washington 15; Oklahoma State 7; Virginia Tech 3; UAB 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Air Force 3; Wyoming 2; Virginia 2.

FCS Coaches Poll

Records Through Oct. 26

    Record    Pts    Pvs

1. North Dakota State (26)    8-0    650    1

2. James Madison    8-1    624    2

3. Weber State    6-2    573    5

4. Kennesaw State    7-1    569    4

5. South Dakota State    6-2    559    3

6. Sacramento State    6-2    512    8

7. Illinois State    6-2    507    7

8. Montana    6-2    447    11

9. Central Arkansas    6-2    436    10

10. Northern Iowa    5-3    411    12

11. Villanova    6-2    366    6

12. Princeton    6-0    349    13

13. Furman    5-3    321    14

14. Dartmouth    6-0    293    16

15. Montana State    5-3    264    9

16. N.C. A&T    5-2    232    18

17. Florida A&M    7-1    185    23

18. Jacksonville State    6-3    175    21

19. CCSU    7-1    163    24

20. Wofford    5-2    136    —

21. Southeast Missouri State    5-3    103    —

22. Towson    4-4    85    17

23. North Dakota    5-3    81    —

24. Nicholls    4-4    66    15

25. Austin Peay    5-3    62    —

Others Receiving Votes: Campbell 40, Monmouth 36, Stony Brook 32, Sam Houston State 29, Youngstown State 27, Elon 18, UT Martin 16, Incarnate Word 15, Delaware 11, Abilene Christian 9, UC Davis 9, Southeastern Louisiana 8, Albany 7, Alcorn State 7, San Diego 6, New Hampshire 4, Southern Illinois 2, The Citadel 2, Chattanooga 1, Lehigh 1, Yale 1.

College Football Schedule

(Subject to change)

Thursday, Oct. 31

SOUTH

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

West Virginia at Baylor, 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

EAST

Princeton at Cornell, 3 p.m.

Navy at UConn, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

EAST

St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 9 a.m.

Colgate at Georgetown, 9 a.m.

Butler at Marist, 9 a.m.

Michigan at Maryland, 9 a.m.

LIU at Robert Morris, 9 a.m.

Boston College at Syracuse, 9 a.m.

Liberty at UMass, 9 a.m.

CCSU at Wagner, 9 a.m.

Columbia at Yale, 9 a.m.

Fordham at Lafayette, 9:30 a.m.

Holy Cross at Lehigh, 9:30 a.m.

Sacred Heart at Bryant, 10 a.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 10 a.m.

NC Central at Howard, 10 a.m.

Villanova at New Hampshire, 10 a.m.

Brown at Penn, 10 a.m.

Merrimack at Rhode Island, 10 a.m.

Delaware at Towson, 11 a.m.

Maine at Albany (NY), 12:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Old Dominion at FIU, 9 a.m.

Houston at UCF, 9 a.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 9 a.m.

Valparaiso at Davidson, 10 a.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 10 a.m.

Presbyterian at Hampton, 10 a.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Dayton at Morehead St., 10 a.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 10:30 a.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 10:30 a.m.

W. Carolina at VMI, 10:30 a.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 11 a.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 11 a.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Kennesaw St., 11 a.m.

Alabama St. at MVSU, 11 a.m.

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 11 a.m.

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 11 a.m.

Campbell at North Alabama, 11:30 a.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina, noon

Texas Southern at Grambling St., noon

Stony Brook at Richmond, noon

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., noon

Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, noon

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 12:30 p.m.

The Citadel at ETSU, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 12:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

Wofford at Clemson, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Florida A&M, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane, 1 p.m.

FAU at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 4 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 4 p.m.

UAB at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

SMU at Memphis, 4:30 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 9 a.m.

Buffalo at E. Michigan, 9 a.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 9 a.m.

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 10 a.m.

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 10 a.m.

Akron at Bowling Green, 11 a.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 11 a.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m.

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., noon

Rutgers at Illinois, 12:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Kansas, 12:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

UTSA at Texas A&M, 9 a.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 12:30 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma St., 12:30 p.m.

Marshall at Rice, 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 1 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

FAR WEST

S. Utah at Montana St., 11 a.m.

Army at Air Force, 12:30 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado St., 12:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 1 p.m.

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 1:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho, 2 p.m.

Drake at San Diego, 2 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 2:05 p.m.

Oregon at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 6 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 6 p.m.

BYU at Utah St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Hawaii, 8:59 p.m.

 College Football Standings

Big Sky Conference

    Conference    All Games

    W    L    PF    PA    W    L    PF    PA

Sacramento St.    5    0    219    84    6    2    323    156

Weber St.    5    0    198    121    6    2    240    163

Montana    3    1    160    106    6    2    302    202

Montana St.    2    1    104    93    5    3    243    206

Portland St.    3    2    167    143    5    4    319    224

N. Arizona    2    2    131    152    4    4    291    301

UC Davis    2    2    121    130    4    5    265    270

Idaho    2    3    139    140    3    5    203    271

E. Washington    1    3    125    138    3    5    278    285

Idaho St.    1    3    126    187    3    5    225    264

Cal Poly    1    4    114    182    2    6    199    291

S. Utah    1    4    150    172    2    7    239    343

N. Colorado    1    4    101    207    1    7    142    315

Mountain West Conference

West

    Conference    All Games

    W    L    PF    PA    W    L    PF    PA

San Diego St.    4    1    114    89    7    1    174    113

Hawaii    2    2    162    149    5    3    293    283

Fresno St.    1    2    111    111    3    4    233    217

Nevada    1    3    57    159    4    4    153    301

San Jose St.    1    3    111    130    4    4    229    235

UNLV    0    4    74    167    2    6    195    273

Mountain

Boise St.    3    0    127    69    6    1    247    145

Air Force    4    1    190    111    6    2    293    175

Wyoming    3    1    129    56    6    2    231    141

Utah St.    3    1    100    82    4    3    203    169

Colorado St.    2    2    110    110    3    5    248    271

New Mexico    0    4    83    135    2    6    201    301

Pacific-12 Conference

North

    Conference     All Games

    W    L    PF    PA    W    L    PF    PA

Oregon    5    0    155    82    7    1    288    118

Stanford    3    3    137    172    4    4    181    224

Oregon St.    2    2    104    131    3    4    213    221

Washington    2    3    142    119    5    3    286    172

California    1    4    61    116    4    4    139    166

Washington St.    1    4    186    190    4    4    334    238

South

Utah    4    1    169    53    7    1    265    82

Southern Cal    4    1    165    116    5    3    250    199

UCLA    3    2    191    179    3    5    233    274

Arizona St.    2    3    128    148    5    3    187    169

Arizona    2    3    127    180    4    4    258    280

Colorado    1    4    108    187    3    5    217    279

Major Independents

    W    L    PF    PA

Notre Dame    5    2    249    146

Liberty    5    3    241    214

BYU    3    4    162    208

Army    3    5    209    186

UMass    1    7    179    405

New Mexico St.    0    8    144    339

CFL standings

East Division

    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

x-Hamilton    14    3    0    .824    530    326

y-Montreal    9    8    0    .529    437    453

Toronto    4    13    0    .235    355    541

Ottawa    3    14    0    .176    280    522

West Division

    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

y-Saskatchewan    12    5    0    .705    464    373

y-Calgary    11    6    0    .647    461    391

y-Winnipeg    11    7    0    .611    508    409

z-Edmonton    8    9    0    .470    393    377

BC    5    12    0    .294    395    431

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched crossover

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 29, Calgary 28

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton 38, Montreal 26

Toronto 39, Ottawa 9

Saskatchewan 27, Edmonton 24

Friday, Nov. 1

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Calgary at BC, 7 p.m.

End Regular Season

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

New England    8    0    0    1.000    250    61

Buffalo    5    2    0    .714    134    122

N.Y. Jets    1    6    0    .143    78    185

Miami    0    6    0    .000    63    211

South

    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Indianapolis    5    2    0    .714    158    151

Houston    5    3    0    .625    212    188

Jacksonville    4    4    0    .500    173    163

Tennessee    4    4    0    .500    148    135

North

    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Baltimore    5    2    0    .714    214    156

Pittsburgh    2    4    0    .333    123    131

Cleveland    2    5    0    .286    133    181

Cincinnati    0    8    0    .000    124    210

West

    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Kansas City    5    3    0    .625    226    181

Oakland    3    4    0    .429    151    192

L.A. Chargers    3    5    0    .375    157    157

Denver    2    6    0    .250    125    151

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Dallas    4    3    0    .571    190    124

Phila.    4    4    0    .500    202    199

N.Y. Giants    2    6    0    .250    158    218

Washington    1    7    0    .125    99    195

South

    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

New Orleans    7    1    0    .875    195    156

Carolina    4    3    0    .571    179    184

Tampa Bay    2    5    0    .286    196    212

Atlanta    1    7    0    .125    165    250

North

    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

Green Bay    7    1    0    .875    215    163

Minnesota    6    2    0    .750    211    132

Detroit    3    3    1    .500    180    186

Chicago    3    4    0    .429    128    122

West

    W    L    T    Pct    PF    PA

San Francisco    7    0    0    1.000    207    77

Seattle    6    2    0    .750    208    196

L.A. Rams    5    3    0    .625    214    174

Arizona    3    4    1    .438    170    223

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 19, Washington 9

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 31, Arizona 9

L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16

Seattle 27, Atlanta 20

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26

Phila. 31, Buffalo 13

L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10

Indianapolis 15, Denver 13

Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15

Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23

San Francisco 51, Carolina 13

Houston 27, Oakland 24

New England 27, Cleveland 13

Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

San Francisco at Arizona, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 6:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 10 a.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Phila., 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 1:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 5:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday, Nov. 4

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 5:15 p.m.

Seahawks 27, Falcons 20

Seattle    3    21    0    3    —    27

Atlanta    0    0    11    9    —    20

First Quarter

Sea—FG Myers 42, 11:17.

Second Quarter

Sea—Metcalf 4 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 11:47.

Sea—Carson 1 run (Myers kick), 4:46.

Sea—Metcalf 2 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :27.

Third Quarter

Atl—B.Hill 23 run (Ridley pass from Schaub), 10:54.

Atl—FG Bryant 47, 3:25.

Fourth Quarter

Sea—FG Myers 54, 5:53.

Atl—Hooper 1 pass from Schaub (pass failed), 3:08.

Atl—FG Bryant 37, 1:17.

A—71,483.

    Sea    Atl

First downs    18    30

Total Net Yards    322    512

Rushes-yards    33-151    17-69

Passing    171    443

Punt Returns    0-0    3-8

Kickoff Returns    1-21    1-22

Interceptions Ret.    1-1    0-0

Comp-Att-Int    14-20-0    39-52-1

Sacked-Yards Lost    2-11    2-17

Punts    4-49.8    1-36.0

Fumbles-Lost    0-0    2-2

Penalties-Yards    9-60    5-40

Time of Possession    29:13    30:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Seattle, Carson 20-90, Penny 8-55, Wilson 4-4, Moore 1-2. Atlanta, Freeman 13-39, B.Hill 3-29, Barner 1-1.

PASSING—Seattle, Wilson 14-20-0-182. Atlanta, Schaub 39-52-1-460.

RECEIVING—Seattle, Lockett 6-100, Metcalf 3-13, Hollister 2-18, Moore 1-23, Turner 1-21, Willson 1-7. Atlanta, Ju.Jones 10-152, Freeman 8-63, Gage 7-58, Hooper 6-65, Ridley 4-70, Hardy 2-23, Stocker 1-18, Graham 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Atlanta, Bryant 51, Bryant 53.

BASKETBALL

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

    W    L    Pct    GB

Phila.    2    0    1.000    —

Boston    2    1    .667    ½

Toronto    2    1    .667    ½

Brooklyn    1    2    .333    1½

New York    0    3    .000    2½

Southeast Division

    W    L    Pct    GB

Atlanta    2    0    1.000    —

Miami    2    1    .667    ½

Orlando    1    1    .500    1

Charlotte    1    2    .333    1½

Washington    1    2    .333    1½

Central Division

    W    L    Pct    GB

Cleveland    1    1    .500    —

Milwaukee    1    1    .500    —

Detroit    1    2    .333    ½

Chicago    1    2    .333    ½

Indiana    0    2    .000    1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

    W    L    Pct    GB

San Antonio    2    0    1.000    —

Dallas    2    1    .667    ½

Houston    1    1    .500    1

Memphis    1    2    .333    1½

New Orleans    0    3    .000    2½

Northwest Division

    W    L    Pct    GB

Minnesota    3    0    1.000    —

Denver    2    0    1.000    ½

Utah    2    1    .667    1

Portland    2    1    .667    1

Oklahoma City    1    2    .333    2

Pacific Division

    W    L    Pct    GB

Phoenix    2    1    .667    —

L.A. Clippers    2    1    .667    —

L.A. Lakers    2    1    .667    —

Golden State    0    2    .000    1½

Sacramento    0    3    .000    2

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City 120, Golden State 92

Memphis 134, Brooklyn 133, OT

Minnesota 116, Miami 109

Portland 121, Dallas 119

L.A. Lakers 120, Charlotte 101

Today’s Games

Chicago at New York, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Phila. at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 5 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 6 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers 121, Mavericks 119

PORTLAND (121) — Hood 8-12 1-2 20, Collins 3-5 2-2 10, Whiteside 2-4 2-2 6, Lillard 10-20 7-9 28, McCollum 13-26 8-8 35, Hezonja 2-7 0-0 4, Tolliver 0-0 0-0 0, Labissiere 2-3 0-0 4, Simons 1-2 0-0 3, Bazemore 4-8 2-3 11. Totals 45-87 22-26 121.

DALLAS (119) — Wright 3-4 0-0 8, Porzingis 11-23 7-10 32, Kleber 5-10 2-2 14, Doncic 8-22 11-14 29, Brunson 1-6 1-1 4, Jackson 1-6 1-2 3, Finney-Smith 2-6 1-2 6, Hardaway Jr. 2-7 7-8 11, Curry 4-10 2-2 12. Totals 37-94 32-41 119.

Portland    25    34    36    26    —    121

Dallas    40    31    24    24    —    119

3-Point Goals—Portland 9-22 (Hood 3-3, Collins 2-3, Simons 1-2, Bazemore 1-2, McCollum 1-4, Lillard 1-7, Hezonja 0-1), Dallas 13-50 (Porzingis 3-10, Wright 2-2, Kleber 2-6, Curry 2-7, Doncic 2-11, Finney-Smith 1-3, Brunson 1-4, Jackson 0-2, Hardaway Jr. 0-5). Fouled Out—Whiteside. Rebounds—Portland 48 (Whiteside 14), Dallas 46 (Doncic 12). Assists—Portland 13 (Lillard 5), Dallas 27 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls—Portland 30, Dallas 22. A—19,707 (19,200).

NBA Leaders

THROUGH OCTOBER 27

Scoring

    G    FG    FT    PTS    AVG

Young, ATL    2    27    12    77    38.5

Irving, BRO    3    36    27    113    37.7

Towns, MIN    3    32    17    96    32.0

Lillard, POR    3    32    24    95    31.7

Antetokounmpo, MIL    2    23    11    59    29.5

Doncic, DAL    3    30    19    88    29.3

Siakam, TOR    3    29    20    86    28.7

Ingram, NOR    3    32    8    82    27.3

Porzingis, DAL    3    26    18    79    26.3

Brogdon, IND    2    17    12    52    26.0

Leonard, LAC    3    30    13    78    26.0

Westbrook, HOU    2    16    16    52    26.0

Rose, DET    3    31    13    76    25.3

Davis, LAL    3    25    22    75    25.0

Aldridge, SAN    2    18    10    49    24.5

Gilgeous-Alexander, OK    3    28    11    73    24.3

Harden, HOU    2    10    25    48    24.0

Mitchell, UTA    3    27    13    71    23.7

Booker, PHX    3    26    12    70    23.3

James, LAL    3    26    15    70    23.3

FG Percentage

    FG    FGA    PCT

Whiteside, POR    17    21    .810

Harrell, LAC    24    30    .800

O’Neale, UTA    12    17    .706

Thompson, CLE    19    27    .704

Melli, NOR    11    16    .688

Parker, ATL    12    18    .667

Wright, DAL    12    18    .667

Green, LAC    11    17    .647

Rebounds

    G    OFF    DEF    TOT    AVG

Drummond, DET    3    11    36    47    15.7

Love, CLE    2    1    30    31    15.5

Antetokounmpo, MIL    2    3    27    30    15.0

Whiteside, POR    3    9    33    42    14.0

Jokic, DEN    2    7    20    27    13.5

Towns, MIN    3    7    33    40    13.3

Westbrook, HOU    2    4    22    26    13.0

Thompson, CLE    2    7    17    24    12.0

Markkanen, CHI    3    8    27    35    11.7

Adams, OKC    3    12    22    34    11.3

Assists

    G    AST    AVG

Brogdon, IND    2    21    10.5

Antetokounmpo, MIL    2    20    10.0

James, LAL    3    30    10.0

Westbrook, HOU    2    20    10.0

Harden, HOU    2    19    9.5

Simmons, PHL    2    19    9.5

Young, ATL    2    18    9.0

Booker, PHX    3    25    8.3

Leonard, LAC    3    24    8.0

HOCKEY

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

    GP    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Buffalo    12    9    2    1    19    42    30

Boston    11    8    1    2    18    36    24

Florida    11    5    2    4    14    41    41

Toronto    13    6    5    2    14    46    45

Tampa Bay    10    5    3    2    12    34    32

Montreal    11    5    4    2    12    41    36

Ottawa    11    3    7    1    7    29    37

Detroit    12    3    8    1    7    27    45

Metropolitan Division

    GP    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Washington    13    8    2    3    19    50    43

N.Y. Islanders    11    8    3    0    16    34    27

Carolina    11    7    3    1    15    37    29

Pittsburgh    12    7    5    0    14    39    30

Columbus    11    5    4    2    12    30    39

Phila.    10    5    4    1    11    35    31

N.Y. Rangers    9    3    5    1    7    29    34

New Jersey    9    2    5    2    6    22    36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

    GP    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Colorado    11    8    2    1    17    44    30

Nashville    11    7    3    1    15    45    34

St. Louis    12    6    3    3    15    37    39

Winnipeg    12    6    6    0    12    32    37

Dallas    13    4    8    1    9    25    36

Chicago    10    3    5    2    8    25    31

Minnesota    11    4    7    0    8    26    37

Pacific Division

    GP    W    L    OT    Pts    GF    GA

Edmonton    12    8    3    1    17    37    33

Vegas    13    8    5    0    16    42    36

Anaheim    13    7    6    0    14    32    31

Calgary    13    6    5    2    14    36    39

Vancouver    10    6    3    1    13    35    25

Arizona    10    6    3    1    13    31    22

San Jose    12    4    7    1    9    31    43

Los Angeles    12    4    8    0    8    31    49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Florida 6, Edmonton 2

St. Louis 5, Detroit 4, OT

Chicago 5, Los Angeles 1

Ottawa 5, San Jose 2

Boston 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

N.Y. Islanders 5, Phila. 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Phila. at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

NWSL Playoffs

Semifinals

Sunday, Oct. 20

North Carolina 4, Reign FC 1, ET

Chicago 1, Portland 0

Championship

Sunday, Oct. 27

At Cary, N.C.

North Carolina 4, Chicago 0

MLS Playoffs

First Round

Saturday, Oct. 19

Eastern Conference

Atlanta 1, New England 0

Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET

Western Conference

Seattle 4, Dallas 3

Salt Lake 2, Portland 1

Sunday, Oct. 20

Eastern Conference

Phila. 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET

Western Conference

LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Toronto 2, New York City 1

Thursday, Oct. 24

Atlanta 2, Phila. 0

Western Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Seattle 2, Salt Lake 0

Thursday, Oct. 24

Los Angeles 5, LA Galaxy 3

Conference Championships

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Seattle at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Toronto at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

MLS Cup

Sunday, Nov. 10

Toronto-Atlanta winner vs. Seattle-Los Angeles winner at higher-seeded team, Noon

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster

Energy Cup First Data 500

Sunday

At Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 500 laps, 60 points.

2. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500, 45.

3. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, 35.

4. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 45.

5. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 48.

6. (25) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500, 31.

7. (22) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 30.

8. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 42.

9. (14) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500, 37.

10. (35) Ryan Newman, Ford, 500, 27.

11. (17) David Ragan, Ford, 500, 26.

12. (20) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 500, 25.

13. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 500, 24.

14. (13) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500, 29.

15. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 500, 22.

16. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 500, 21.

17. (18) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 500, 20.

18. (36) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 500, 19.

19. (21) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 500, 18.

20. (8) Erik Jones, Toyota, 499, 19.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 75.449 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 29 minutes, 9 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.373 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 69 laps.

Lead Changes: 3 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-30; M.Truex 31-253; K.Larson 254-259; M.Truex 260-500

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Truex, 2 times for 464 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 30 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 6 laps.

Wins: M.Truex, 7; D.Hamlin, 5; Ky.Busch, 4; K.Harvick, 3; C.Elliott, 3; B.Keselowski, 3; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; K.Larson, 1; A.Bowman, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; E.Jones, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. M.Truex, 4102; 2. D.Hamlin, 4082; 3. Ky.Busch, 4075; 4. J.Logano, 4072; 5. K.Harvick, 4058; 6. R.Blaney, 4057; 7. K.Larson, 4048; 8. C.Elliott, 4028; 9. B.Keselowski, 2264; 10. W.Byron, 2226; 11. C.Bowyer, 2190; 12. A.Bowman, 2172; 13. Ku.Busch, 2161; 14. A.Almirola, 2159; 15. R.Newman, 2148; 16. E.Jones, 2091.

GOLF

ZOZO Championship

Monday

At Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club

Inzai City, Japan

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,041; Par: 70

Final Round

Individual PedExCup Points in parentheses

Tiger Woods 500), $1,755,000    64-64-66-67—261

H. Matsuyama (300), $1,053,000    65-67-65-67—264

Rory McIlroy (163), $565,500    72-65-63-67—267

Sungjae Im (163), $565,500    71-64-67-65—267

Gary Woodland (110), $390,000    64-66-68-70—268

Billy Horschel (95), $338,813    68-67-64-70—269

Corey Conners (95), $338,813    69-64-66-70—269

Byeong Hun An (83), $292,500    70-68-66-66—270

Charles Howell III (83), $292,500    70-65-66-69—270

Danny Lee (70), $243,750    70-65-68-68—271

Ryan Palmer (70), $243,750    67-68-69-67—271

Xander Schauffele (70), $243,750    68-66-65-72—271

Shane Lowry (56), $181,838    71-69-67-65—272

Ian Poulter (56), $181,838    71-71-64-66—272

Matthew Wolff (56), $181,838    69-65-67-71—272

Keegan Bradley (56), $181,838    69-63-71-69—272

Patrick Reed (47), $134,160    72-68-65-68—273

Justin Thomas (47), $134,160    70-69-69-65—273

Paul Casey (47), $134,160    69-69-68-67—273

Sung Kang (47), $134,160    67-69-70-67—273

Daniel Berger (47), $134,160    67-66-70-70—273

Jason Day (37), $91,260    73-66-67-68—274

Dylan Frittelli (37), $91,260    71-69-67-67—274

Tommy Fleetwood (37), $91,260    71-69-67-67—274

Ad. Schenk(37), $91,260    69-67-68-70—274

Collin Morikawa (37), $91,260    71-64-69-70—274

Keith Mitchell (31), $69,810    69-68-71-67—275

Harold Varner III (31), $69,810    72-70-69-64—275

J.T. Poston (31), $69,810    70-65-72-68—275

BMW Ladies Championship

Sunday

At LPGA International Busan

Busan, South Korea

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,726; Par: 72

Final

Jang won on third playoff hole

Ha Na Jang, $300,000    69-67-68-65—269

Danielle Kang, $180,553    67-67-71-64—269

Amy Yang, $130,978    69-69-67-67—272

In Gee Chun, $91,437    70-69-67-70—276

Somi Lee, $91,437    68-68-67-73—276

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $57,169    70-69-71-67—277

Min Sun5 Kim, $57,169    69-70-69-69—277

HeeJeong Lim, $57,169    68-70-69-70—277

Min Ji Park, $38,922    72-70-69-67—278

Sei Young Kim, $38,922    68-71-68-71—278

Jin Young Ko, $38,922    67-69-71-71—278

Seung Yeon Lee, $38,922    67-68-68-75—278

Yu Liu, $30,512    68-69-71-71—279

So Young Lee, $30,512    72-67-68-72—279

Su Oh, $30,512    68-70-67-74—279

Nicole Broch Larsen, $24,713    72-71-69-68—280

Charley Hull, $24,713    73-69-69-69—280

Minjee Lee, $24,713    66-70-73-71—280

Jeongeun Lee6, $24,713    67-73-68-72—280

Hee Won Na, $24,713    68-67-73-72—280

Jung Min Lee, $20,383    69-71-72-69—281

Hyun Kyung Park, $20,383    70-68-71-72—281

Lydia Ko, $20,383    69-71-68-73—281

Mi Jung Hur, $20,383    70-69-69-73—281

Jing Yan, $20,383    70-69-69-73—281

Ji Hyun Kim, $17,843    73-68-72-69—282

Ye Jin Kim, $17,843    71-66-73-72—282

Megan Khang, $15,539    74-72-67-70—283

Hye-Jin Choi, $15,539    70-72-70-71—283

Alena Sharp, $15,539    71-70-71-71—283

Nelly Korda, $15,539    69-70-73-71—283

Caroline Masson, $15,539    71-68-72-72—283

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Paris Masters

Monday

At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy

Paris

Purse: €5,207,405

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

PARIS (AP) — Results Monday from Tennis Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 64

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-3, 6-2.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

TRANSACTIONS

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phoenix F Kelly Oubre Jr. $10,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D William Borgen from Rochester (AHL).

Tags