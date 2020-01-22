BASEBALL
2020 Hall of Fame Voting
397 votes cast, 298 needed
x-Derek Jeter 396 (99.7 percent), Larry Walker 304 (76.6), Curt Schilling 278 (70.0), Roger Clemens 242 (61.0), Barry Bonds 241 (60.7), Omar Vizquel 209 (52.6), Scott Rolen 140 (35.3), Billy Wagner 126 (31.7), Gary Sheffield 121 (30.5), Todd Helton 116 (29.2), Manny Ramírez 112 (28.2), Jeff Kent 109 (27.5), Andruw Jones 77 (19.4), Sammy Sosa 55 (13.9), Andy Pettitte 45 (11.3), x-Bobby Abreu 22 (5.5).
Received fewer than 20 votes (less than 5 percent): x-Paul Konerko 10 (2.5), x-Jason Giambi 6 (1.5), x-Alfonso Soriano 6 (1.5), x-Eric Chávez 2 (0.5), x-Cliff Lee 2 (0.5), x-Adam Dunn 1, Brad Penny 1 (0.3), x-Raúl Ibañez 1 (0.3), x-J.J. Putz 1 (0.3), x-Josh Beckett 0, x-Heath Bell 0, x-Chone Figgins 0, x-Rafael Furcal 0, x-Carlos Peña 0, x-Brian Roberts 0, x-José Valverde 0.
x-first year on ballot
Hank Aaron, of, 1982
Ernie Banks, ss-1b, 1977
Johnny Bench, c, 1989
Wade Boggs, 3b. 2005
George Brett, 3b, 1999
Lou Brock, of, 1985
Rod Carew, 2b-1b, 1991
Steve Carlton, p, 1994
Ty Cobb, of, 1936
Dennis Eckersley, p, 2004
Bob Feller, p, 1962
Bob Gibson, p, 1981
Tom Glavine, p, 2014
Ken Griffey Jr., of, 2016
Tony Gwynn, of, 2007
Roy Halladay, p, 2019
Rickey Henderson, of, 2009
Reggie Jackson, of, 1993
Derek Jeter, ss, 2020
Randy Johnson, p, 2015
Walter Johnson, p, 1936
Chipper Jones, 3b, 2018
Al Kaline, of, 1980
Sandy Koufax, p, 1971
Greg Maddux, p, 2014
Mickey Mantle, of-1b, 1974
Pedro Martinez, p, 2015
Christy Mathewson, p, 1936
Willie Mays, of, 1979
Willie McCovey, 1b, 1986
Paul Molitor, inf-dh, 2004
Joe Morgan, 2b, 1990
Eddie Murray, 1b, 2003
Stan Musial, of-1b, 1969
Jim Palmer, p, 1990
Kirby Puckett, of, 2001
Cal Ripken Jr., ss, 2007
Mariano Rivera, p, 2019
Brooks Robinson, 3b, 1983
Frank Robinson, of-dh, 1982
Jackie Robinson, inf, 1962
Ivan Rodriguez, c, 2017
Babe Ruth, of-p, 1936
Nolan Ryan, p, 1999
Mike Schmidt, 3b, 1995
Tom Seaver, p, 1992
Ozzie Smith, ss, 2002
John Smoltz, p, 2015
Warren Spahn, p, 1973
Willie Stargell, of-1b, 1988
Frank Thomas, 1b-dh, 2014
Jim Thome, 1b-dh, 2018
Honus Wagner, ss, 1936
Ted Williams, of, 1966
Dave Winfield, of, 2001
Carl Yastrzemski, of-1b, 1989
Robin Yount, inf-of, 1999
Year-by-year inductees to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame:
BBWAA: Elected by the Baseball Writers Association of America; TGE: Today’s Game Era (1998-present) committee; VC: Elected by the Veterans Committee; NL: Elected by the Veterans Committee based on Negro League career; SCNL: Elected by the special committee on the Negro Leagues and the Pre-Negro League; PI: Elected by Pre-Integration (1871-1946) committee; G: Elected by Golden Era (1947-72) committee; E: Elected by Expansion Era (1973-present) committee; ME: Elected by Modern Era (1970-87) committee; TG: Elected by Today’s Game (1988-present) committee; GD: Elected by Golden Days (1950-69) committee; EB: Elected by Early Baseball (1871-1949) committee:
2020 — BBWAA: Derek Jeter; Larry Walker. ME: Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons.
2019 — BBWAA: Mariano Rivera, Edgar Martinez, Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina. TGE: Lee Smith, Harold Baines.
2018 — BBWAA: Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones, Jim Thome. ME: Jack Morris, Alan Trammell.
2017 — BBWAA: Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez. TGE: John Schuerholz, Bud Selig.
2016 — BBWAA: Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Piazza.
2015 — BBWAA: Craig Biggio, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, John Smoltz.
2014 — BBWAA: Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, Frank Thomas. E: Bobby Cox, Tony La Russa, Joe Torre.
2013 — PI: Hank O’Day, Jacob Ruppert, Deacon White.
2012 — BBWAA: Barry Larkin. G: Ron Santo.
2011 — BBWAA: Roberto Alomar, Bert Blyleven. E: Pat Gillick.
2010 — BBWAA: Andre Dawson. VC: Whitey Herzog, Doug Harvey.
2009 — BBWAA: Rickey Henderson, Jim Rice. VC: Joe Gordon.
2008 — BBWAA: Goose Gossage. VC: Barney Dreyfuss, Bowie Kuhn, Walter O’Malley, Billy Southworth, Dick Williams.
2007 — BBWAA: Tony Gwynn, Cal Ripken Jr.
2006 — BBWAA: Bruce Sutter. SCNL: Ray Brown, Willard Brown, Andy Cooper, Frank Grant, Pete Hill, Biz Mackey, Effa Manley, Jose Mendez, Alex Pompez, Cum Posey, Louis Santop, Mule Suttles, Ben Taylor, Cristobal Torriente, Sol White, J.L. Wilkinson, Jud Wilson.
2005 — BBWAA: Wade Boggs, Ryne Sandberg.
2004 — BBWAA: Dennis Eckersley, Paul Molitor.
2003 — BBWAA: Gary Carter, Eddie Murray.
2002 — BBWAA: Ozzie Smith.
2001 — BBWAA: Kirby Puckett, Dave Winfield. VC: Bill Mazeroski. NL: Hilton Smith.
2000 — BBWAA: Carlton Fisk, Tony Perez. VC: Sparky Anderson, Bid McPhee. NL: Turkey Stearnes.
1999 — BBWAA: George Brett, Nolan Ryan, Robin Yount. VC: Orlando Cepeda, Nestor Chylak, Frank Selee. NL: “Smokey” Joe Williams.
1998 — BBWAA: Don Sutton. VC: George Davis, Larry Doby, Lee MacPhail. NL: “Bullet” Joe Rogan.
1997 — BBWAA: Phil Niekro. VC: Nellie Fox, Tommy Lasorda. NL: Willie Wells.
1996 — VC: Jim Bunning, Ned Hanlon, Earl Weaver. NL: Bill Foster.
1995 — BBWAA: Mike Schmidt. VC: Richie Ashburn, William Hulbert, Vic Willis. NL: Leon Day.
1994 — BBWAA: Steve Carlton. VC: Leo Durocher, Phil Rizzuto.
1993 — BBWAA: Reggie Jackson.
1992 — BBWAA: Rollie Fingers, Tom Seaver. VC: Bill McGowan, Hal Newhouser.
1991 — BBWAA: Rod Carew, Ferguson Jenkins, Gaylord Perry. VC: Tony Lazzeri, Bill Veeck.
1990 — BBWAA: Joe Morgan, Jim Palmer.
1989 — BBWAA: Johnny Bench, Carl Yastrzemski. VC: Al Barlick, Red Schoendienst.
1988 — BBWAA: Willie Stargell.
1987 — BBWAA: Catfish Hunter, Billy Williams. NL: Ray Dandridge.
1986 — BBWAA: Willie McCovey. VC: Bobby Doerr, Ernie Lombardi.
1985 — BBWAA: Lou Brock, Hoyt Wilhelm. VC: Enos Slaughter, Arky Vaughan.
1984 — BBWAA: Luis Aparicio, Don Drysdale, Harmon Killebrew. VC: Rick Ferrell, Pee Wee Reese.
1983 — BBWAA: Juan Marichal, Brooks Robinson. VC: Walter Alston, George Kell.
1982 — BBWAA: Hank Aaron, Frank Robinson. VC: Happy Chandler, Travis Jackson.
1981 — BBWAA: Bob Gibson. VC: Rube Foster, Johny Mize.
1980 — BBWAA: Al Kaline, Duke Snider. VC: Chuck Klein, Tom Yawkey.
1979 — BBWAA: Willie Mays. VC: Warren Giles, Hack Wilson.
1978 — BBWAA: Eddie Mathews. VC: Addie Joss, Larry MacPhail.
1977 — BBWAA: Ernie Banks. VC: Al Lopez, Amos Rusie, Joe Sewell. NL: Martin DiHigo, Pop Lloyd.
1976 — BBWAA: Bob Lemon, Robin Roberts. VC: Roger Connor, Cal Hubbard, Fred Lindstrom. NL: Oscar Charleston.
1975 — BBWAA: Ralph Kiner. VC: Earl Averill, Bucky Harris, Billy Herman. NL: Judy Johnson.
1974 — BBWAA: Whitey Ford, Mickey Mantle. VC: Jim Bottomley, Jocko Conlan, Sam Thompson. NL: Cool Papa Bell.
1973 — BBWAA: Roberto Clemente, Warren Spahn. VC: Billy Evans, George Kelly, Mickey Welch. NL: Monte Irvin.
1972 — BBWAA: Yogi Berra, Sandy Koufax, Early Wynn. VC: Lefty Gomez, Will Harridge, Ross Youngs. NL: Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard.
1971 — VC: Dave Bancroft, Jake Beckley, Chick Hafey, Harry Hooper, Joe Kelley, Rube Marquard, George Weiss. NL: Satchel Paige.
1970 — BBWAA: Lou Boudreau. VC: Earle Combs, Ford Frick, Jesse Haines.
1969 — BBWAA: Roy Campanella, Stan Musial. VC: Stan Coveleski, Waite Hoyt.
1968 — BBWAA: Joe Medwick. VC: Kiki Cuyler, Goose Goslin.
1967 — BBWAA: Red Ruffing. VC: Branch Rickey, Lloyd Waner.
1966 — BBWAA: Ted Williams. VC: Casey Stengel.
1965 — VC: Pud Galvin.
1964 — BBWAA: Luke Appling. VC: Red Faber, Burleigh Grimes, Miller Huggins, Tim Keefe, Heinie Manush, John Montgomery Ward.
1963 — VC: John Clarkson, Elmer Flick, Sam Rice, Eppa Rixey.
1962 — BBWAA: Bob Feller, Jackie Robinson. VC: Bill McKechnie, Edd Roush.
1961 — VC: Max Carey, Billy Hamilton.
1960 — None.
1959 — VC: Zack Wheat.
1958 — None.
1957 — VC: Sam Crawford, Joe McCarthy.
1956 — BBWAA: Joe Cronin, Hank Greenberg.
1955 — BBWAA: Joe DiMaggio, Gabby Hartnett, Ted Lyons, Dazzy Vance. VC: Home Run Baker, Ray Schalk.
1954 — BBWAA: Bill Dickey, Rabbit Maranville, Bill Terry.
1953 — BBWAA: Dizzy Dean, Al Simmons. VC: Ed Barrow, Chief Bender, Tom Connolly, Bill Klem, Bobby Wallace, Harry Wright.
1952 — None.
1951 — BBWAA: Jimmie Foxx, Mel Ott, Harry Heilmann, Paul Waner.
1950 — None.
1949 — BBWAA: Charlie Gehringer. VC: Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown, Kid Nichols.
1948 — BBWAA: Herb Pennock, Pie Traynor.
1947 — BBWAA: Mickey Cochrane, Frankie Frisch, Lefty Grove, Carl Hubbell.
1946 — VC: Jesse Burkett, Frank Chance, Jack Chesbro, Johnny Evers, Clark Griffith, Tommy McCarthy, Joe McGinnity, Eddie Plank, Joe Tinker, Rube Waddell, Ed Walsh.
1945 — VC: Roger Bresnahan, Dan Brouthers, Fred Clarke, Jimmy Collins, Ed Delahanty, Hugh Duffy, Hugh Jennings, King Kelly, Jim O’Rourke, Wilbert Robinson.
1944 — VC: Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis.
1943 — None.
1942 — BBWAA: Rogers Hornsby.
1941 — None.
1940 — None.
1939 — BBWAA: Eddie Collins, Lou Gehrig, Willie Keeler, George Sisler. VC: Cap Anson, Charles Comiskey, Candy Cummings, Buck Ewing, Hoss Radbourn, Albert Goodwill Spalding.
1938 — BBWAA: Grover Cleveland Alexander. VC: Alexander Joy Cartwright, Henry Chadwick.
1937 — BBWAA: Nap Lajoie, Tris Speaker, Cy Young. VC: Morgan Bulkeley, Ban Johnson, Connie Mack, John McGraw, George Wright.
1936 — BBWAA: Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner.
Free Agent Signings
NEW YORK (AP) — The 77 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE (1) — Signed José Iglesias, ss, Cincinnati, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
BOSTON (1) — Signed Martín Pérez, lhp, Minnesota, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract.
CHICAGO (7) — Re-signed José Abreu, 1b, to a $50 million, three-year contract; signed Yasmani Grandal, c, Milwaukee, to a $73 million, four-year contract; signed Gio González, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Dallas Keuchel, lhp, Atlanta, to a $55.5 million, three-year contract; signed Edwin Encarnación, dh-1b, to a $12 million, one-year contract; signed Steve Cishek, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $6 million, one-year contract.
DETROIT (3) — Signed Austin Romine, c, New York Yankees, to a $4.15 million, one-year contract; signed Jonathan Schoop, 2b, Minnesota, to a $6.1 million, one-year contract; signed ; Iván Nova, rhp, Chicago White Sox, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.
HOUSTON (2) — Re-signed Joe Smith, rhp, to an $8 million, two-year contract; re-signed Martín Maldonado, c, to a $7 million, two-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (3) — Signed Anthony Rendon, 3b, Washington, to a $245 million, seven-year contract; signed Julio Teheran, rhp, Atlanta, to a $9 million, one-year contract; signed Jason Castro, c, Minnesota, to a $6.85 million, one-year contract.
MINNESOTA (7) — Announced Jake Odorizzi, rhp, accepted $17.8 million qualifying offer; re-signed Michael Pineda, rhp, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Alex Avila, c, Arizona, to a $4.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Sergio Romo, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Clippard, rhp, Cleveland, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Rich Hill, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Homer Bailey, rhp, Oakland, to a $7 million, one-year contract.
NEW YORK (2) — Signed Gerrit Cole, rhp, Houston, to a $324 million, nine-year contract; re-signed Brett Gardner, of, to a $12.5 million, one-year contract.
OAKLAND (1) — Re-signed Jake Diekman, lhp, to a $7.5 million, two-year contract.
SEATTLE (1) — Signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2 million, one-year contract.
TEXAS (4) — Signed Kyle Gibson, rhp, Minnesota, to a $28 million, three-year contract; signed Jordan Lyles, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Robinson Chirinos, c, Houston, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract; signed Todd Frazier, c, New York Mets, to a $5 million, one-year contract.
TORONTO (2) — Signed Tanner Roark, rhp, Oakland, to a $24 million, two-year contract; signed Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to an $80 million, four-year contract.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (4) — Signed Stephen Vogt, c, San Francisco, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Madison Bumgarner, lhp, San Francisco, to an $85 million, five-year contract; signed Kole Calhoun, of, Los Angeles Angels, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Héctor Rondón, rhp, Houston, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
ATLANTA (10) — Re-signed Nick Markakis, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tyler Flowers, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Darren O’Day, rhp to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Will Smith, rhp, San Francisco, to a $40 million, three-year contract; re-signed Chris Martin, rhp, to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Travis d’Arnaud, c, Tampa Bay, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Cole Hamels, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $18 million, one-year contract; re-signed Adeiny Hechavarría, inf, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Félix Hernández, rhp, Seattle, to a minor league contract ($1 million); signed Marcell Ozuna, of, St. Louis, to an $18 million, one-year contract.
CINCINNATI (2) — Signed Mike Moustakas, 3b-2b, Milwaukee, to a $64 million, four-year contract; signed Wade Miley, lhp, Houston, to a $15 million, two-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (1) — Signed Alex Wood, lhp, Cincinnati, to a $4 million, one-year contract.
MIAMI (1) — Signed Francisco Cervelli, c, Atlanta, to a $2 million, one-year contract.
MILWAUKEE (5) — Signed Brett Anderson, lhp, Oakland, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Avisaíl García, of, Tampa Bay, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Justin Smoak, 1b, Toronto, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Eric Sogard, 2b, Tampa Bay, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jedd Gyorko, inf, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $2 million, one-year contract.
NEW YORK (4) — Re-signed Brad Brach, rhp, to a $850,000, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Rick Porcello, rhp, Boston to a $10 million, one-year contract; signed Dellin Betances, rhp, New York Yankees, to $10.5 million, one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — Signed Zack Wheeler, rhp, New York Mets, to a $118 million, five-year contractl; signed Didi Gregorius, ss, New York Yankees, to a $14 million, one-year contract.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO (2) — Signed Drew Pomeranz, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $34 million, four-year contract; re-signed Craig Stammen, rhp, to a $4 million, one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Signed Drew Smyly, lhp, Phila., to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Jerry Blevins, lhp, Atlanta, to a minor league contract; signed Tyson Ross, rhp, Detroit, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million).
WASHINGTON (8) — Re-signed Stephen Strasburg, rhp, to a $245 million, seven-year contract; re-signed Howie Kendrick, 2b, to a $6.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Yan Gomes, c, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Will Harris, rhp, Houston, to a $24 million, three-year contract; signed Starlin Castro, inf, Miami, to a $12 million, two-year contract; re-signed Asdrúbal Cabrera, 2b-3b, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Eric Thames, 1b, Milwaukee, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Daniel Hudson, rhp, to an $11 million, two-year contract.
JAPAN CENTRAL LEAGUE
YOMIURI (1) — Signed Gerardo Parra, of-1b, Washington, to a $2 million, one-year contract.
Remaining Free Agents
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NEW YORK (AP) — The 91 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):
BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.
BOSTON (5) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Jhoulys Chacín, rhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Steve Pearce, 1b-of.
CHICAGO (3) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Jon Jay, of; Héctor Santiago, lhp.
CLEVELAND (4) — Ryan Flaherty, inf; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Dan Otero, rhp; Yasiel Puig, of.
DETROIT (4) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Gordon Beckham, 2b; Jordy Mercer, ss; Matt Moore, lhp.
HOUSTON (1) — Collin McHugh, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.
LOS ANGELES (1) — Trevor Cahill, rhp.
NEW YORK (3) — Cory Gearrin, rhp; Cameron Maybin, of; CC Sabathia, lhp.
SEATTLE (3) — Wade LeBlanc, lhp;Tommy Milone, lhp; Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.
TEXAS (6) — Welington Castillo, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Nate Jones, rhp; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Hunter Pence, dh-of; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.
TORONTO (1) — Clay Buchholz, rhp.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (4) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Wilmer Flores, of; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp; Adam Jones, of.
ATLANTA (6) — q-Josh Donaldson, 3b; Billy Hamilton, of; Matt Joyce, of; Brian McCann, c; Anthony Swarzak, rhp; Josh Tomlin, rhp.
CHICAGO (10) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Nick Castellanos, of; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Derek Holland, lhp; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Jonathan Lucroy, c; Brandon Morrow, rhp; David Phelps, rhp; Pedro Strop, rhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.
COLORADO (2) — Yonder Alonso, 1b-of; Drew Butera, c.
LOS ANGELES (2) — David Freese, 3b; Russell Martin, c.
MIAMI (3) — Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b; Neil Walker, 1b-3b.
MILWAUKEE (2) — Matt Albers, rhp; Jay Jackson, rhp.
NEW YORK (4) — Luis Avilán, lhp; Rajai Davis, of; Juan Lagares, of; René Rivera, c.
PHILADELPHIA (10) — Corey Dickerson, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Brad Miller, inf-of; Logan Morrison, 1b; Pat Neshek, rhp; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Sean Rodríguez, inf-of; Jason Vargas, lhp; Nick Vincent, rhp.
PITTSBURGH (3) — Melky Cabrera, of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of; Francisco Liriano, lhp.
ST. LOUIS (3) — Tony Cingrani, lhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Matt Wieters, c.
SAN DIEGO (2) — Aaron Loup, lhp; Adam Warren, rhp.
SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Pablo Sandoval, 3b.
WASHINGTON (6) — Matt Adams, 1b; Brian Dozier, 2b; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Fernando Rodney, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.
Jan. 21 — Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame voting results announced.
Feb. 4-6 — Owners meetings, Orlando, Florida.
Feb. 4-21 — Salary arbitration hearings, Phoenix.
Feb. 11 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
Feb. 16 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.
Feb. 21 — Mandatory reporting date.
March 26 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.
April 18-19 — San Diego vs. Arizona at Mexico City.
April 28-30 — New York Mets vs. Miami at San Juan, Puerto Rico.
June 10-12 — Amateur draft, Omaha, Neb.
June 15 — International amateur signing period closes.
July 2 — International amateur signing period opens.
July 10 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.
July 14 — All-Star Game at Los Angeles.
July 26 — Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.
July 31 — Last day during the season to trade a player.
Aug. 13 — New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.
Aug. 23 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.
Aug. 31 — Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.
Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players.
Sept. 29-30 — Wild-card games.
Oct. 20 — World Series starts.
October TBA — Trading resumes, day after World Series.
November TBA — Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.
November TBA — Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.
Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Dec. 6 — Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced, Dallas.
Dec. 7-10 — Winter meetings, Dallas.