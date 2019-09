Local 10-and-under fastpitch softball team, Adrenaline, won the Smashing Apples Tournament in Yakima and Selah last weekend.

The team is made up of girls from the local Prescott/Walla Walla/Milton-Freewater/Athena area ages 10-11 years old.

Adrenaline went 5-0 over the weekend tournament, defeating the Yakima Diamondcats, 5-2, in the championship game.

The team also downded Wildcats Anderson 8-6, PNW Force 15-0, Yakima Diamondcats 11-0, and Wildcats Anderson, 10-0, during the tournament.