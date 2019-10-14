Adrenaline 10U fastpitch softball team ended its season on a high note at the Pumpkin Classic tournament in Yakima and Selah on Oct. 5-6.

Ten teams from around the Northwest in Adrenaline’s age bracket participated.

Adrenaline earned the No. 1 seed on Oct. 5, going undefeated during pool play.

Adrenaline went on to win the semifinal game against Wildcats Anderson, 9-3.

They put up a solid game in the pitching circle and on defense to win the championship game over the Yakima Diamondcats, 6-0, taking home the 10U Gold championship trophy.

Adrenaline 10U won 46 out of 59 games played this season.

The team will be moving up to 12U next year.

Adrenaline is coached by Cory McLaughlin, Joe Leonetti and Tara Miller.