DEL MAR, Calif. — An accident involving 1-2 favorite Eight Rings and another horse shortly after the start marred the $300,000 Del Mar Futurity on closing day at the seaside track north of San Diego.

Eight Rings, ridden by Drayden Van Dyke, veered in sharply and bumped Storm the Court, with Flavien Prat aboard, in the first eighth of a mile Monday. Both jockeys were unseated and their mounts ran off in pursuit of the field.

Van Dyke was taken to a hospital for a preliminary exam, while Prat was unhurt. Both horses were examined by veterinarians and were deemed to be unhurt.